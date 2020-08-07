M/I Homes notes home buyer trends changing during COVID

The pandemic affected the housing market, especially as the virus began spreading rapidly earlier in the year, but M/I Homes has noticed that staying at home may be changing what home buyers want.
The M/I Homes Charlotte division saw a 69% increase in contracts for new homes during June 2020 compared to June 2019. The home building company has several neighborhoods in the greater Charlotte area. Two of its neighborhoods, Edenton and Allen Mills are located in Cabarrus. When the number of COVID-19 began to increase in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper implemented the stay at home order, housing sales hit a lag, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Alan Beulah said.
The lag was due to a mixture of factors Beulah said. In addition to staying at home, many buyers were concerned with their employment status and other economic impacts. But once the state went into Phase 2 of the reopening plan, M/I Homes saw home buyers look for ready-move-in homes
“Once the pandemic hit and there was a stay at home order, there seemed to be a pent up demand for people looking at what was best for their family,” Beulah said.
Quick move in homes were sought after first, he said. The majority of those buyers already had a contract on their home before and were in need of a faster move-in.
“Most of the people had a contract on their home but had not yet closed on it. The clock was ticking for them,” he said. “Everyone they were working with already had their home on the market or had a contract.”
This meant that the M/I Homes to-be-built inventory was still seeing a lag during early to late May, he said.
“When someone is looking at a re-sale home, most people are looking at a home they can get into in 30 or 90 days. They didn’t want to look at 150-190 days. A number of individuals had a home already under contract and needed a house,” he said.
While M/I Homes’ other communities with ready-move-in homes saw that initial increase in buyer interest. The company’s Cabarrus neighborhoods did not see that increase because most of their lots were for to-be-built homes. Home buyers were still dealing with the economic effects as some businesses have not yet reopened.
“Edenton and Allen Mills have been one of our top if not our top performing communities,” Beulah said. “We had limited lots,” he said. “Some home buyers didn’t come in because of the uncertainly of their jobs. In Allen Mills and in Edenton we don’t have a lot of quick-move-in homes.”
As the state entered into Phase 2 for reopening, some of that changed.
To accommodate health and safety, the home builder company went to a virtual home buying model. Buyers could do virtual tours and all meetings were conducted through teleconference. The design studio was originally closed to in-person meetings. Recently it has started holding some in-person consultations at a limited capacity.
Around the beginning of June, M/I Homes saw an increased interest in the to-be-built homes. As buyers started looking at the preset options for floor plans, many families chose to have an extra bedroom, or enclosed office space in the home, Beulah said.
“A number of them were working from home more. A number of them wanted a space to work whether it be a bedroom or an office option. Most of our customers selected that,” he said.
With more businesses continuing to have employees work from home, Beulah said, this trend may continue as the economy and work culture changes.
