MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Ex-Trojan Corey Seager NLCS MVP as Dodgers top Braves to reach World Series

There was a stretch of five consecutive plate appearances when Seager drove in a run — his last two at-bats in Game 2 and his first three in Game 3. That had only been done once before in the postseason, by Houston's Carlos Beltran in 2004.

Seager's six homers and 15 RBIs overall are already Dodgers records for a single postseason — passing the five homers by Davey Lopes in 1978 and Justin Turner's 14 RBIs three years ago. Seager is the first shortstop with more than three homers in any series in MLB postseason history.

First-year Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, said he didn’t know much about Seager before he got to LA this year, other than he was a “good shortstop, could swing it a little bit.”

Now they are going to the World Series together. Betts was on the opposite side when the Red Sox beat the Dodgers in five games in 2018, and Seager wasn't playing. He got in only 26 games early that season before Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, and then had a left hip issue addressed with an arthroscopic procedure.

“He’s like a brother to me just like everybody else,” Betts said after Game 7. “I have one job, just to get on base and let him hit me in. He’s been like this all year. We get spoiled by it every day. What he is doing is amazing for sure.”