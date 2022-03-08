MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cabarrus County products Black, Moore Jr. capture ACC honors

Two of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons made their presence felt when the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its end-of-the-regular-season men’s basketball awards on Monday.
Former Cox Mill High School stars Leaky Black and Wendell Moore Jr. earned spots on the ACC’s All-Defensive Team.
Also, Moore, who is a junior guard at Duke, landed a spot on the All-ACC second team.
The duo played one season together for the Chargers, the 2017-18 campaign, and it resulted in the school’s second consecutive state championship.
Black, whose star first began to rise when he played at Concord High School, is a senior at North Carolina and fortified his reputation in Chapel Hill as a defensive stopper. In fact, multiple coaches in the league described him as – and made personal pitches for him to be – a strong candidate to win ACC Defensive Player of the Year, largely because of the rangy, 6-foot-7 swingman’s ability to shut down some of the league’s top scorers.
That award ultimately went to Duke’s Mark Williams, and Black finished third in the voting.
This season, Black posted averages of 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while registering 21 steals and 20 blocked shots.
Moore, who graduated from Cox Mill in 2019 as Cabarrus County’s career scoring leader among public-school boys, did myriad things for Duke this season, which is the last for legendary Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski.
As a co-captain for the Blue Devils, Moore averaged career-bests of 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He also collected 46 steals, improving his previous career high by 17, with the ACC tournament and the NCAA tournament left to play.
Moore led the Blue Devils in assists, ranking third in the ACC, and steals, and he was second on the roster in scoring. And for much of the season, he was considered a candidate for ACC Player of the Year.
Moore also received votes for being the ACC’s most improved player.
Although Moore has another season of eligibility remaining at Duke, some experts believe he could become an early entrant in the upcoming NBA Draft and be chosen in the first round.
Here’s a complete list of the ACC’s awards:
First-team All-ACC
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
Paolo Banchero, Duke
Kameron McGusty, Miami
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse
Second-team All-ACC
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech
Dereon Seabron, N.C. State
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame
Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest
Third-team All-ACC
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame
Mark Williams, Duke
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Jayden Gardner, Virginia
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech
Honorable mention
Caleb Love, North Carolina
PJ Hall, Clemson
John Hugley, Pittsburgh
Charlie Moore, Miami
Brady Manek, North Carolina
Kihei Clark, Virginia
AJ Griffin, Duke
Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame
Terquavion Smith, N.C. State
Reece Beekman, Virginia
ACC Player of the Year
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Paolo Banchero, Duke
ACC Freshman of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Duke
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame
Terquavion Smith, N.C. State
Trevor Keels, Duke
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Mark Williams, Duke
Reece Beekman, Virginia
Leaky Black, North Carolina
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke
Charlie Moore, Miami
ACC Most Improved Player
Dereon Seabron, N.C. State
PJ Hall, Clemson
Mark Williams, Duke
John Hugley, Pittsburgh
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke
James Karnik, Boston College
RJ Davis, North Carolina
ACC Sixth Man of the Year
Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
El Ellis, Louisville
Anthony Walker, Miami
Khadim Sy, Wake Forest
Kadin Shedrick, Virginia
Quinten Post, Boston College
Cam Hayes, N.C. State
ACC Coach of the Year
Steve Forbes, Wake Forest
Mike Krzyzewski, Duke
Mike Brey, Notre Dame
Jim Larranaga, Miami
Mike Young, Virginia Tech
Hubert Davis, North Carolina