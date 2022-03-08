MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cabarrus County products Black, Moore Jr. capture ACC honors

Two of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons made their presence felt when the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its end-of-the-regular-season men’s basketball awards on Monday.

Former Cox Mill High School stars Leaky Black and Wendell Moore Jr. earned spots on the ACC’s All-Defensive Team.

Also, Moore, who is a junior guard at Duke, landed a spot on the All-ACC second team.

The duo played one season together for the Chargers, the 2017-18 campaign, and it resulted in the school’s second consecutive state championship.

Black, whose star first began to rise when he played at Concord High School, is a senior at North Carolina and fortified his reputation in Chapel Hill as a defensive stopper. In fact, multiple coaches in the league described him as – and made personal pitches for him to be – a strong candidate to win ACC Defensive Player of the Year, largely because of the rangy, 6-foot-7 swingman’s ability to shut down some of the league’s top scorers.

That award ultimately went to Duke’s Mark Williams, and Black finished third in the voting.