MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cabarrus County products Black, Moore Jr. capture ACC honors
In this photo from Saturday's North Carolina-Duke game, the Blue Devils' Wendell Moore Jr., left, defends the Tar Heels' Leaky Black. The two are former star teammates at Cox Mill High School, and both made the All-ACC Defensive Team this year.

Two of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons made their presence felt when the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its end-of-the-regular-season men’s basketball awards on Monday.

Former Cox Mill High School stars Leaky Black and Wendell Moore Jr. earned spots on the ACC’s All-Defensive Team.

Also, Moore, who is a junior guard at Duke, landed a spot on the All-ACC second team.

UNC MEN'S BASKETBALL

Black

The duo played one season together for the Chargers, the 2017-18 campaign, and it resulted in the school’s second consecutive state championship.

Black, whose star first began to rise when he played at Concord High School, is a senior at North Carolina and fortified his reputation in Chapel Hill as a defensive stopper. In fact, multiple coaches in the league described him as – and made personal pitches for him to be – a strong candidate to win ACC Defensive Player of the Year, largely because of the rangy, 6-foot-7 swingman’s ability to shut down some of the league’s top scorers.

That award ultimately went to Duke’s Mark Williams, and Black finished third in the voting. 

This season, Black posted averages of 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while registering 21 steals and 20 blocked shots.

01-09 WENDELL MOORE

Moore Jr.

Moore, who graduated from Cox Mill in 2019 as Cabarrus County’s career scoring leader among public-school boys, did myriad things for Duke this season, which is the last for legendary Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski.

As a co-captain for the Blue Devils, Moore averaged career-bests of 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He also collected 46 steals, improving his previous career high by 17, with the ACC tournament and the NCAA tournament left to play.

Moore led the Blue Devils in assists, ranking third in the ACC, and steals, and he was second on the roster in scoring. And for much of the season, he was considered a candidate for ACC Player of the Year.

Moore also received votes for being the ACC’s most improved player.

Although Moore has another season of eligibility remaining at Duke, some experts believe he could become an early entrant in the upcoming NBA Draft and be chosen in the first round.

Here’s a complete list of the ACC’s awards:

First-team All-ACC

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Kameron McGusty, Miami

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse

Second-team All-ACC

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

Dereon Seabron, N.C. State

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

Third-team All-ACC

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame

Mark Williams, Duke

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Jayden Gardner, Virginia

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech

Honorable mention

Caleb Love, North Carolina

PJ Hall, Clemson

John Hugley, Pittsburgh

Charlie Moore, Miami

Brady Manek, North Carolina

Kihei Clark, Virginia

AJ Griffin, Duke

Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State

Reece Beekman, Virginia

ACC Player of the Year

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Paolo Banchero, Duke

ACC Freshman of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State

Trevor Keels, Duke

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Mark Williams, Duke

Reece Beekman, Virginia

Leaky Black, North Carolina

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

Charlie Moore, Miami

ACC Most Improved Player

Dereon Seabron, N.C. State

PJ Hall, Clemson

Mark Williams, Duke

John Hugley, Pittsburgh

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

James Karnik, Boston College

RJ Davis, North Carolina

ACC Sixth Man of the Year

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

El Ellis, Louisville

Anthony Walker, Miami

Khadim Sy, Wake Forest

Kadin Shedrick, Virginia

Quinten Post, Boston College

Cam Hayes, N.C. State

ACC Coach of the Year

Steve Forbes, Wake Forest

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke

Mike Brey, Notre Dame

Jim Larranaga, Miami

Mike Young, Virginia Tech

Hubert Davis, North Carolina

Tony Bennett Virginia

All-ACC Defensive Team

Mark Williams, Duke

Reece Beekman, Virginia

Leaky Black, North Carolina

Charlie Moore, Miami

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

All-Rookie Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Terquavion Smith, N,C. State

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

AJ Griffin, Duke

Trevor Keels, Duke

