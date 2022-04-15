MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cabarrus County’s Black announces he’ll return for fifth year in Chapel Hill

CONCORD – Black is back.

Although he’s a senior and is expected to graduate in May, North Carolina forward Leaky Black is returning to Chapel Hill for fifth season.

Black announced his decision on social media Friday, and North Carolina subsequently made its own statement.

Black – who graduated from Cox Mill and played his first two seasons of high school basketball at Concord High School –was granted the extra year of eligibility when the NCAA ruled that athletes could play another season, if they chose to, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This past season, Black was an integral part of a Tar Heels team that made a run to the NCAA championship game, where they lost to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Black was one of the nation’s best defenders, finishing third in the balloting for Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year. During the NCAA tournament, especially, his defensive prowess was highlighted by game announcers as he was typically assigned to step the opposing team’s best offensive player.

Black drew praise far and wide, as renowned filmmaker Spike Lee reached out to him via social media leading into the Final Four and encouraged him to “Git LEAKY” against rival Duke.

"I can't think of anybody better to coach and be around every day than Leaky," North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said, according to the school’s website. "His passion for this program, this university, team and basketball is what drives him and what has driven him to come back for another season. He's the best defensive player in the country. His commitment, leadership and personality are what keep this team so close. I'm looking forward to Leaky building on the unbelievable season he had this year, and I'm looking forward to him cementing his legacy on this program even more than he already has."

Black became only the fourth Tar Heel to ever register 600 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks in his career. This past season, he posted averages of 4.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while adding 104 assists.

Black became the second Tar Heel this week to announce his intentions on returning for another season, as junior forward Armando Bacot said he would forgo entering the NBA Draft early and be back for his senior campaign.