MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Former Cox Mill star Moore Jr. announces he will make early leap to the NBA

CONCORD – Wendell Moore Jr. has accomplished many things in his illustrious basketball career: winning a pair of gold medals for his country as a teenager, becoming the first Cabarrus County player to make the McDonald’s All-American Game to turning into a second-team All-ACC selection.

Now Moore – who led Cox Mill to a pair of state championships – will try to make perhaps the most historic step of his career: becoming the first Cabarrus County athlete to chosen in the NBA Draft.

On Thursday night, Moore announced that he will forgo his final season at Duke University to become an early entrant in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Moore’s decision was announced by Duke, although the junior guard retweeted a Twitter post by the school’s basketball program, including a quote from former Blue Devils leader Mike Krzyzewski.

"I could not be more proud of the player and person that Wendell has become," Krzyzewski, according to a statement released on Duke’s website. "He is everything that is good about our game of college basketball. To see him grow and improve over these last three years has been special, and I'm so happy for Wendell and his family to have this moment. He was our co-captain, one of the best all-around players in the nation and a huge part of our success. He was there for us every minute. He led us in assists, led us in minutes, was one of our best shooters and was there in clutch moments. He will be an immediate asset to an NBA team."

Moore’s announcement wasn’t too big of a surprise to many who follow Duke and the all-time leading boys scorer in Cabarrus County history, particularly with fellow Blue Devils Mark Williams and Paolo Banchero both declaring for the draft earlier this week..

Moore made tremendous strides between his sophomore and junior seasons, raising his averages and leading the Blue Devils in several individual statistical categories to help the team reach the Final Four of the NCAA tournament in Krzyzewski’s last season.

"Words cannot express the honor and privilege it is to wear this Duke jersey alongside some of the greatest names in the history of college basketball," Moore said in a statement released by Duke. "As I announce my intention to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, I can only hope that I've done The Brotherhood proud. I've grown so much over the last three years – experienced highs and lows that will shape me for the rest of my life. It has truly been an honor to be a Blue Devil. And although I will miss those moments with my teammates, I will cherish them forever."

Growing up, Moore was always one of the country’s top-ranked players and he carried that mantle all the way to signing with his “dream” school after graduating from Cox Mill in 2019.

Moore established himself as one of the nation's top all-around performers this past season at Duke, as he averaged 13.4 points on 50 percent shooting – including 41.3 from 3-point range – with 5.3 rebounds and a team-leading 4.4 assists. He was the only player from Power 5 conference to make at least 50 percent of his field goals and 40 percent from 3-point range while registering more than five rebounds and four assists per game.

Also this season, Moore won the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, becoming the first Duke player to do so. In eight games during the ACC and NCAA tournaments, Moore increased his averages to 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent from the3-point line and dishing out 3.5 assists. The NABC and USBWA All-District pick scored in double figures in each of Duke's five NCAA tournament games.

According to the Duke website, the team has had at least one player selected in 34 of 41 NBA Drafts under Krzyzewski, who has coached 68 draft picks, including a draft-record 42 first-round selections.

Opinions on the 6-foot-5 Moore’s projected position in the upcoming draft varies among those who scout the league. Some have listed him as high as a late lottery pick, mainly because of his versatility and ability to be a lockdown defender, and some believe he could go as late as the second round.

If Moore is chosen, he will become the first player from a school in Cabarrus County to be chosen in the NBA Draft.