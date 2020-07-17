Midland meeting gives updates to sewer project and new development

MIDLAND – Plans for the 24/27 sewer project have been approved and the Shea Homes development is still moving forward with minor changes.
During the Midland town council meeting Tuesday, July 14, updates were provided to council on the current state of the 24/27 sewer project by Town Engineer Richard D. McMillan. Previously, the town had been waiting on final approval for the project plans from the City of Concord. Now that plans are approved, the project can be placed out to bid once easement maps are drawn up.
“Surveyor has all the plans in hand. He is in the process of developing easement maps as soon as we get the easement maps done. We can start talking to property owners,” he said. “Most property owners that I have spoken with are in favor of it.”
The project is expected to be bid publicly in early fall of this year. Construction is expected to be completed by spring of 2021, depending on the start date.
The town decided to undergo this project back in 2018 in order to attract retail developers along NC Highway 24/27. Without the sewer lines, the only option for interested retail developers would have been to maintain a septic tank, which is time consuming and expensive, McMillan said. Residents in the area will be given access to the sewer lines, he said. The town and residents are expected to split the costs.
Another update given to council was on the Shea Home development coming to midland. Land for the development was annexed in during last month’s council meeting. Original plans for the development had the main access point off of Flowes Store Road. That entrance will be moved further south of the road, due to a property owner not wishing to sell.
Shea Homes is currently set to develop the property into a subdivision with a maximum of 129 single-family homes. The conceptual site plan also shows that there will be 1.9 homes per acre of land set aside for the units.
The average lot size is just under 12000 feet squared, but the plan currently shows three lots that will be 8,400 feet squared. And there are plans for both single and two-story homes. The two-story homes will range from 2,400 feet squared to about 3,600 feet squared.
There were concerns brought up over the amenity area for the development. Council members and residents expressed concerns during the council and planning and zoning meetings in June. The site does not have a fixed decision on what will be placed in the amenity are. Shea Homes representatives have stated that either a pool, playground or play court will be chosen. But a final decision will be made after further community input is given.
Concerns over the amenity are stem from previous developments advertising an amenity area that was never built, Mayor Pro-Tem Darren Hartsell said in last month’s council meeting.
Owner of Shea Homes Michael Shea stated that while a pool is the first choice for amenity areas, there will be something built for future residents.
