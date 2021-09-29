MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Cannon Baller Chronicle: Season in Review

One of the brightest spots of the season on the field happened in the final six games, in which the Ballers pulled out the victory in the final home game of the 2021 season on Sept. 12 against Fayetteville, 6-2, as well as each of the final five games of the year in Columbia against the Fireflies. The strong completion to the season came to fruition mainly from effective pitching in the bullpen from arms like right-handed pitcher Everhett Hazelwood and righty Zach Cable as well as timely offense across the board. The Ballers used seven pitchers in the final game of 2021, with all seven allowing zero runs and no more than two hits, a sharp way to complete the year.