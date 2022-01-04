 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Greensboro Grasshoppers to be under same ownership group
0 Comments
top story

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Greensboro Grasshoppers to be under same ownership group

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
01-01 CANNONBALLERS-GRASSHOPPERS LOGO

KANNAPOLIS – Temerity Baseball has acquired the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.  Temerity Baseball also owns the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

“Greensboro has been blessed with a first-class minor league ballpark, a committed local ownership group and a talented front office staff focused on the fan experience and community partnership," Temerity Baseball CEO Andy Sandler said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 "Temerity Baseball looks forward to building on this past success and to continue the focus on fans and community.  We also look forward to building on the Grasshoppers’ long term partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates to further enhance the fan experience for Greensboro baseball fans.” 

In addition to the Grasshoppers’ home games each season, Temerity Baseball plans to make First National Bank Field a year-round destination for food, music and other forms of entertainment and events.  

Season tickets for the 2022 season are now on sale at milb.com/Greensboro. The Hoppers take the field on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. to open the 2022 season against the Rome Braves.

In 2018, Temerity Baseball purchased the Kannapolis Intimidators, and in 2021 the group opened Atrium Health Ballpark as the home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts