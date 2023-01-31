MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Leyland returns to manage Cannon Ballers alongside new, familiar faces

KANNAPOLIS – The Chicago White Sox announced their player development staff for the 2023 season on Tuesday, designating Patrick Leyland as the manager for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in 2023.

Leyland’s supporting cast for the 2023 season consists of one returning name and a trio of new faces to Cannon City for the third season of action at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The entire Cannon Ballers field staff this season will include manager Patrick Leyland, hitting coach Charlie Romero, pitching coach Blake Hickman, trainer AJ Smith, and performance coach Juan Maldonado.

Making his return to Kannapolis for his second season as a member of the field staff, the 31-year-old Leyland will lead the Cannon Ballers in his fourth season overall within the White Sox organization.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native managed the Arizona Complex League White Sox in 2022, leading the young team to an overall record of 26-28. Before joining Chicago’s system, Leyland was a development coach at Class-A Delmarva in the Orioles organization. As a player, Leyland, the son of legendary MLB manager Jim Leyland, was a 10th-round selection by the Detroit Tigers in 2010.

Romero returns to Kannapolis for his second season as Cannon Ballers hitting coach, having served in the same role in 2021. The La Romana, Dominican Republic, native is well liked within the organization, and is known for his expert knowledge in developing young offensive talent. Before joining the staff in Kannapolis, Romero served as the assistant hitting coach in 2019 with the Dominican Summer League White Sox, coaching in his native country. Prior to becoming a coach, Romero played for six years in the minor leagues within the Blue Jays and Angels organizations.

Hickman joins the Cannon Ballers staff as pitching coach with a great resume within the White Sox organization. Making his professional coaching debut with the role of pitching coach for Kannapolis in 2023, Hickman is no stranger to the area. The former right-handed pitcher appeared in 17 games in 2017 for Kannapolis after graduating from both the White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) program and Simeon Career Academy in Chicago.

Smith and Maldonado both make their first appearances in Kannapolis in 2023, with Maldonado joining the White Sox organization after a year spent with the ACL Dodgers in 2022.

