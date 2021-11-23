 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MONDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Fortune gets first win as Bulls coach; Eagles, West girls fall
0 Comments
top story

MONDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Fortune gets first win as Bulls coach; Eagles, West girls fall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
06-06 SCOTT FORTUNE (2).jpg

Scott Fortune

HARRISBURG – The Scott Fortune era got off to an auspicious beginning, as the first-year Hickory Ridge boys basketball coach led the Ragin’ Bulls to a 67-53 home victory Monday night.

Fortune had been a longtime Hickory Ridge assistant before replacing Robert Machado, now the athletics director at Northwest Cabarrus.

The Ragin’ Bulls (1-0) were led by sophomore guard Miles Beard’s game-high 21 points in the non-conference win. Meanwhile, Lukas Fortune and Caden Haywood each had 13 points for Hickory Ridge.

The Ragin’ Bulls had to do some methodical rallying to give their head coach his first victory, though.

Butler (0-1) started out in control, leading by six points after one quarter. Hickory Ridge began to gain ground in the second period but still trailed, 34-32, at halftime.

The Bulls really turned it on the third quarter, though, putting up 25 points to the Bulldogs’ 9, creating the separation they needed to go on to the win.

Landis Fredericks added eight points for the Bulls, and Kendal McDougald had six.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Eagles fall

CONCORD – Concord Academy got off to a hot start Monday night but cooled off to fall to Charlotte Northside Christian Academy, 63-60.

Concord Academy (2-5) led 21-8 after one period, but Northside responded in the second quarter with a 26-8 run. Concord Academy made a strong effort for a comeback in the fourth quarter but fell just short.

Noah Van Bibber led Concord Academy with 20 points, while Kany Tchanda had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Former Hickory Ridge standout Daniel Lubamba had 11 points for Northside (4-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pirates top West

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus girls basketball team lost a close one to Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 52-48, Monday night.

Jade Collins had a team-high 15 points for West Cabarrus, while Tyler Collins added 12 points.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year
Local News

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

  • Updated

 "Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts