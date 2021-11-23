MONDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Fortune gets first win as Bulls coach; Eagles, West girls fall

HARRISBURG – The Scott Fortune era got off to an auspicious beginning, as the first-year Hickory Ridge boys basketball coach led the Ragin’ Bulls to a 67-53 home victory Monday night.

Fortune had been a longtime Hickory Ridge assistant before replacing Robert Machado, now the athletics director at Northwest Cabarrus.

The Ragin’ Bulls (1-0) were led by sophomore guard Miles Beard’s game-high 21 points in the non-conference win. Meanwhile, Lukas Fortune and Caden Haywood each had 13 points for Hickory Ridge.

The Ragin’ Bulls had to do some methodical rallying to give their head coach his first victory, though.

Butler (0-1) started out in control, leading by six points after one quarter. Hickory Ridge began to gain ground in the second period but still trailed, 34-32, at halftime.

The Bulls really turned it on the third quarter, though, putting up 25 points to the Bulldogs’ 9, creating the separation they needed to go on to the win.

Landis Fredericks added eight points for the Bulls, and Kendal McDougald had six.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eagles fall