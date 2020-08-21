More than 'just a number': Teachers at forefront making most out of education in a pandemic

CABARRUS COUNTY — There is a sincere air of positivity among Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) teachers in what is a situation very much surrounded by negativity.
When the Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 4-3 in favor of coming back to school under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan C utilizing fully remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was met with mixed reviews. Some thought it was the right decision considering there were more than 500 active cases of the novel coronavirus at the time in the County while others thought students needed to be back at school in some way, shape or form.
It wasn’t an easy decision and one that placed a lot of pressure on teachers to come up with fully remote lesson plans in the span of a month during a good portion of time they would normally be on break.
But CCS teachers took the challenge and ran with it starting up the school year Monday with a much more positive outlook than they had in March. Educators were ready for the start of school and excited to see their students, even if it was at an unfamiliar distance.
“I was so excited,” Katie Wiggins, a sixth-grade STEM teacher at J.N. Fries Middle School, said. “I was so over Summer Break.
“My own kids needed to go back to school and that first day we signed on, my team and I were almost in tears because these kids…it’s been so long since they’ve seen their friends and those kids got on and they were so excited.”
Excited to be back
Wiggins wasn’t the only one thrilled to be back teaching again. While there certainly were some hiccups in the first week and there are definitely some things to figure out moving forward, teachers got into this profession to teach and they are eager to get back to doing what they love.
“Even just seeing (the students) from a computer screen is so nice,” Lauren Mckelvey, a third-grade teacher at Wolf Meadow Elementary, said. “It is just so nice to be able to see them and see their expressions and get their perspective on things and be able to help them immediately.”
When schools closed as educational institutions in March the rest of the academic year was more about salvaging as much education as possible due to extenuating circumstances.
Teachers posted lessons online, kept track of assignments on a server, and would give their students calls to check on them.
But they were not able to see each other face to face very much at all. This week has been very different as they have had those interactions. That has been a major positive coming out of this first week even if no one was able to see anyone in person.
“It’s been exciting to see the kids’ faces, I think that’s a big part that was missing for us in the spring,” Wiggins said. “We were very nervous and anxious, I know I was, being teacher and mom of just how everything was going to work. But overall it’s been a really exciting experience to get to see the kids pretty much interacting the way they would in the classroom.
“They can see each other, they can talk to each other, our kids were building towers this week and they were taking us around their houses and showing us their STEM stuff, so it’s been really cool, better than I expected it, honestly.”
A different atmosphere
The difference between education this fall versus how it was this spring is palpable. That was established a few weeks before school started as CCS 2019-20 Teacher of the Year Emily Wagoner laid out just how much more confident she was going into the school year working remotely.
She was positive her fellow teachers were more prepared to start the year and this time around they were more than ready for online learning.
This is not a sentiment held just by her, but one her fellow educators truly agree with.
“I will say that I know there are many teachers — and I’m one of them — who started working earlier than that Aug. 10 start date to try and make sure and prepare so this fall semester is a way better semester than the spring,” Katy Janssen, a ninth-grade Biology teacher at Jay M. Robinson High School said. “In the spring we had to turn on a dime to try to make this happen and it was a little bit chaotic.”
That extra preparation is vital for both teachers and students to start this round of online learning. Grades didn’t count in March when schools shut down. They started counting from Day 1 when schools kicked off Monday though.
There are still some things to iron out along the way for all of this, especially at the younger grade levels, but the expectations are set and the teachers know what those are. That is why they prepared so extensively before the year even started to make sure they were ready.
“I feel like in the spring it was very much survival panic mode,” Mckelvey said. “But then throughout the summer people on my team — myself included and I assume most teachers — we were doing a lot of research on online teaching practices.
“I think the most important thing though is we understood the barriers that students face. So we had an idea of what students in our school needed internet access, we knew what login problems schools were going to have, what sites were too complicated to introduce early on, and then we also just knew, ‘Hey, we have a full content that we can teach now.’ It’s not just an, ‘OK, we have to totally change every routine we’ve ever done.’
“We went into it going, ‘OK, we’re starting this year with these expectations and we can adjust from here.’”
Unintended Positives
With this full knowledge of expectations teachers have been able to think about how they are educating students more freely now which has freed them up to notice some unintended consequences that were actually positive.
Wiggins’s tower assignment normally would take place in a classroom with maybe five items to work with, but since students did the work from home this year, they were able to pull materials from all over their homes which led to some pretty impressive work even if it may have skirted the line of what the students were asked to use.
“For this week they got to go in their house and they got to build these free-standing towers with any paper products you could find in your house,” Wiggins said.
She continued: “Some of them got really creative with the ‘paper’ products. I had one kid build them out of wood and he was like, ‘Well, wood comes from the tree and paper comes from the tree so technically these are paper products.’
“I was like, ‘Well, you’re right.’ So it was just open and as long as you can defend to me why it’s a paper product go for it.”
In addition to creativity, teachers have had the chances to connect with their students in different ways and check up on them whenever they can.
Social/Emotional growth is always a topic of conversation in Cabarrus County Schools, and teachers are making sure their students are OK with how everything is going especially with the unique situation is right now.
“I have more flexibility and freedom to be able to do wellness checks with my students and immediately contact them and check in on them if they’re struggling because I have so much technology,” Janssen said. “Every day, the first thing my kids do is they fill out this little form for a wellness check and these kids are being honest about how they’re feeling.
“They’re being honest about the obstacles they have going on at home, they’re telling me if they’re struggling with class. I’m really trying to create that environment where they can be honest with me so that I can make sure that — even if I don’t see their face on the Teams meeting and I can’t necessarily see the struggle there — I know where they’re at and what I can do to help them.
“In pre-pandemic learning it was honestly tough to try and find time during a class period to make sure I got those individual check-ins with every student, so that’s something that I’m really liking.”
Little issues
Nothing is perfect right? It’s a cliche, but it’s true, especially in the environment schools are in right now all over the nation with some being remote, others being some online and some not, and others still going forward like nothing is happening.
CCS hasn’t been immune to these issues. Some teachers were affected by the NCEdCloud outage that affected the state which kept students and educators from logging on to get assignments.
Janssen ran into this issue and managed to leave herself on mute for 10 minutes at her first Open House session.
But hey, Concord Middle School Principal Liz Crook Snyder talked for 10 minutes thinking she was live when she wasn’t during her session, so Janssen is far from alone making that kind of little mistake.
Some students are still having login issues and have had to restart computers and others have had access issues that had to be figured out, but for the most part, it appears that major issues have been avoided for the first week of school. CCS even dispatched busses across the County on Thursday to do its best to get Wi-Fi to students who were struggling to access it.
The main thing here is Cabarrus County Schools and its teachers know they will run into some problems here and there, but they will find ways to work through those issues like they already did this week.
One of the biggest setbacks in the district happened before the year even started as Wolf Meadow Elementary had to go off the year-round calendar and go with the more traditional one due to the pandemic.
But even that problem turned out to be a blessing in disguise for teachers at that school like Mckelvey.
“It is weird thinking that I’m not going to have a break in September, but this year I really feel that it was necessary,” she said. “Everyone was so overwhelmed at the end of last school year, by the time that it would be time for Wolf Meadow to start again I personally thought, ‘Oh my goodness, I am not ready to go back.’
“We were still waiting on so much direction from the County and state levels and when we pushed that back it was like, ‘OK, we have so many more answers, we know exactly what we need to be doing.’
“Of course there’s still some things that are up in the air but that’s just the nature of 2020, and so it was really nice to be able to say, ‘OK, we have some extra weeks to really get prepared and make this effective for these kids.’”
Wolf Meadow plans to go back to the year-round plan for the 2021-22 school year.
‘Not just a number’
There are a lot of numbers that come with Cabarrus County Schools. Altogether the district is responsible for more than 39,000 people.
CCS is the largest employer in the County and many decisions it makes have ripple effects across the area on things like child care and, in reality, the COVID-19 pandemic. The district felt if it went back to school then it would make things worse across Concord, Kannapolis, Mount Pleasant, Midland and Harrisburg, so it made a tough decision.
That decision has been difficult for many including teachers who had to start a school year differently than ever before. But they are making it work and staying optimistic in the process.
Mckelvey, Janssen and Wiggins are three of 39,000, but they don’t feel like simple numbers and they don’t treat their students that way.
“I think Cabarrus County has done a really good job,” Mckelvey said. “When I did my student teaching — this is my fourth year teaching — but in student teaching (I) was (in) a very small mountain county. I went to school at Western Carolina and it was a very, very small area.
“And so when I started teaching in Cabarrus County, I kind of assumed, and it was wrong of me, that each kid would just be a number because it’s such a huge district. But really, these kids are at the forefront of everyone’s mind when planning these things especially our Superintendent (Chris Lowder), our principals, our vice principals and the teachers.
“(Kids) are the priority and I think everything that has been done is truly for their benefit and I’m just really proud of the leadership that we have.”
It is unclear how long CCS will be going to school under Gov. Cooper’s Plan C. According to CDC guidelines, schools should not consider going back to normal until the rate of those tested for COVID-19 that come back infected is under 5 percent.
According to Cabarrus Health Alliance, the infection rate in the County as of Aug. 15 was 5.02 percent.
The Board of Education meets for a work session Sept. 8 where it will once again receive an update on the numbers for COVID-19 in the County. At that point there is a chance for the infection rate to have been right at or under 5 percent for a couple of weeks.
The County is on the right track to get students back in school, but it remains to be seen exactly when that will be. In the meantime, Cabarrus County Schools teachers will continue to work hard to educate children like they always do with the goal of making a difficult time as productive as possible for their students.
“We really are trying our best to be actively teaching and engaging with our students during these synchronous times,” Janssen said. “It’s never going to match up to face to face, but we really are trying our best with everything we can to make sure that it’s good for the kids, and not just for learning content.
“I have a feeling that — and I’m OK with it — that my kids aren’t going to remember Biology, but I hope they remember that we all treated each other well and had patience for each other, and kindness, and flexibility, and compassion during this time.”
