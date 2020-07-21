NC 4-H navigates virtual programming, unexpected benefits

CABARRUS – North Carolina 4-H is finding new ways to keep young minds active and interested while kids are home for the summer in a time of social distancing.
Normally, the North Carolina 4-H Cabarrus County Center would offer a variety of programs like day camps, 4-H SPIN Clubs, youth conferences and the independent learning program to kids ages 5-18. While the organization is still offering these initiatives, they look a little different.
All day camps and SPIN clubs are held virtually over zoom while all independent learning programs are taught through videos and google sites. Even though there is no in-person instruction, said 4-H Extension Agent Tracy LeCompte, it’s the same 4-H program content.
“This way we are doing everything we have done before. We are just doing it virtually through an online program,” she said.
The Fairy Garden Fun class is one of the virtual programs underway at 4-H this week. Kids learn about botany and good gardening practices from a professional and hear a bit of lore along the way. This type of class, LeCompte said, would usually take place in a classroom setting. But being virtual allows kids to participate by creating gardens in their own backyards, creating a different hand-on experience.
“It is one thing to be in a classroom to learn about gardening. But it is another thing to have kids out in their gardens showing a volunteer their own fairy garden through a camera,” she said.
Before schools closed to in-person instruction in the spring, 4-H was dipping its toes in the virtual learning experience.
“Before school was out, they worked with teachers for the embryology program and they offered it through Facebook live, answered questions on the live and went into a zoom session to meet the farmer,” Le Compte said.
When all of 4-H’s programming went virtual, many 4-H volunteers and coordinators saw benefits to the new type of instruction and want to incorporate them into the regular curriculum.
“We found that quite a few of these things that we have been doing will have residual effects on our future programming,” LeCompte said.
One of the major advantages was the wider reach that the Cabarrus 4-H program gained once online classes were available.
“We are able to branch out a little bit more, and that shows the strength of the 4-H programming,” she said. “It has given a unique opportunity to be in more places as once.”
Last week, Cabarrus County 4-H had eight members attend the 4-H Citizenship North Carolina Focus conference which was also held virtually this year. The delegates took part in discussions and activities with leaders and officials on the importance of advocacy, local government, state government, and action planning. Emily Pennell, Ana McAuley, Natalie Spears, Rachel Wilson, Leah Atkins-Bostic, Emma Hogle, Kayla Anderson, and Tisha Abdul represented Cabarrus County at the conference.
Normally, 4-H delegated would have taken a trip to Raleigh for the conference. Sometimes, LeCompte said, elected officials aren’t present at the capitol and can’t participate in the discussions. Holding the event virtually made more officials available for the conference right in people’s homes, she said.
“I think it has been powerful to see those kinds of benefits,” she said. “That gave them an opportunity to look at it through a different lens.”
Since 4-H is still operating in full virtual swing, the organization still needs volunteers to teach classes and camps.
“We are always seeking volunteers especially those who know how to use zoom and have a background in teaching or who would like to teach,” Le Compte said. “We rely on volunteers and community members.”
LeCompte said that 4-H is fully volunteer run and always in need of people to teach. All volunteers go through an on-boarding process similar to the NC State University hiring process. The organization is currently looking for someone in the electrical engineering field to teach a class this fall.
While the school year is drawing closer, there are still some summer programs that kids can participate in. As for the fall, 4-H is still working on plans, but virtual classes, small group settings and take-home kits are potential options.
For anyone interested in 4-H or signing up a child for a class or camp, visit https://cabarrus.ces.ncsu.edu/.
For people wishing to volunteer, email Tracy LeCompte at tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu.
