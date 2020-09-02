NC Graduation Rate Continues to Climb; Gaps Narrow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH -- North Carolina’s four-year cohort high school graduation rate increased to 87.6 percent with the class of 2020, up from 86.5 percent for the 2019 graduating class. Since 2006, when North Carolina first reported a cohort graduation rate – then 68.3 percent – this critical measure of student success has improved by more than 19 percentage points.

Gains among several student groups outpaced the state’s overall increase last year, continuing a trend in the state that has seen gaps closing for minority and economically disadvantaged students against the rate for white students and the state’s total overall. Except for students with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency, the four-year graduation rate for all subgroups exceeded 80 percent.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson said North Carolina’s continued improvement in high school completion means that more students from all backgrounds are better positioned for success after high school.

“Students need to know that there are many different career pathways they can pursue,” Johnson said, “but graduating from high school is the first step that all students must take for whatever path they choose.