NC State builds synergy around plant-based food products with new hire

KANNAPOLIS — Marvin Moncada will truly bring a unique expertise to North Carolina State and the NC Research Campus.
Moncada, who earned his PhD in Food Science from Louisiana State University, has spent the last six years working as a food scientist and plant manager at LSU while assisting entrepreneur companies developing and producing new products for local, regional and national markets.
His work with plant-based products were key to his hiring at NC State University’s Department of Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Sciences (FBNS).
In addition to working for FBNS, he will also collaborate with the Plants for Human Health Institute (PHHI) and the NC Food Innovation Lab, two facilities located in and around the NC Research Campus.
“We look forward to collaborating with Dr. Moncada, and utilizing his process engineering expertise,” Dr. Bill Aimutuis, Executive Director of NCFIL, said. “We also believe he will be a great asset to the growers and processors in North Carolina.”
Moncada is a native of Honduras who attended Zamorano University where he got his Bachelor’s degree in Food Science and Technology.
He has helped develop more than 50 food products which are currently in stores. He will now take on a role as Assistant Professor of Plant Food Processing with NC State.
“Marvin brings new energy and enthusiasm to our team,” FBNS department head, Dr. K.P. Sandeep said. “His collaborative and positive outlook will be a great asset as he builds his program. I look forward to seeing him conduct outstanding fundamental research and assist entrepreneurs and established food businesses within and outside NC.”
Since his hiring in February, Moncada has been working from home almost exclusively due to COVID-19 restrictions, but he has been able to purchase lab equipment, explore funding opportunities and reach out to new colleague since beginning his new job.
He has recently been able to return to campus within the last month when the PHHI building opened for limited activities.
“Currently, I am working on a preliminary study to identify, isolate, and quantify value-added materials and bioactive compounds that are secondary products of ethanol fermentation,” he said in a release.
In the long term, he will focus on a total utilization concept, using food engineering and fermentation principles to develop novel food ingredients, value-added products from raw and food processing by-products, and to characterize bioactive compounds isolated through industrial hemp processing.
To assist in this research, in addition to collaborative partners, he expects to hire a postdoctoral research associate and a graduate student as part of his lab team.
