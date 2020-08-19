NCDPI having 'blunt discussions' on NCEdCloud after two outages in three days

CABARRUS COUNTY — State Superintendent Mark Johnson is not happy with Identity Automation whose online system being used by North Carolina schools has now experienced problems twice in the first three days of school.
"These are challenging times, and everyone is trying to extend more grace," he wrote in a prepared statement. "That’s what Identity Automation, the vendor, got on Monday, the first time their remote learning tool went down.
"Parents, educators, and students are all doing the best that we can and deserve technology that works. While we are limited in terms of what we can do immediately, rest assured that DPI will be having blunt discussions about these failures with the vendor and NC DIT in the days ahead.”
Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Chip Buckwell confirmed the system was running slowly and had been down for some in the district. That is after experiencing similar problems on Monday.
The issue was apparently statewide as Union County and Forsyth County reported outages as well.
It had been a serious enough issue that NC Home Base had to issue a statement updating the situation once again Wednesday after already doing so once Monday.
“DPI is aware that users are experiencing issues when attempting to access the NCEdCloud portal,” the statement read. “The vendor is actively investigating this as an urgent issue.
“We will provide more information as it becomes available. Home Base Applications remain available for use and fully functional at this time.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also released a statement saying they were figuring out work-arounds for the issues.
CMS and Cabarrus County Schools have started the year in Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan C which allows students and teachers to work fully remotely.
KCS is under Plan B which allows for some on-campus learning. This is the first of two days of Cohort B in Kannapolis which is one of two groups students are coming to school in.
NCEdCloud experienced issues with slowness and reported 503 error on Monday when trying to access the system.
“NCEdCloud is the single sign-on service to all Home Base Products,” NCDPI said in a statement through Home Base on Monday “NCDPI is working with the vendor IdAuto to restore functionality as quickly as possible.”
It took a few hours to remedy the issue statewide Monday.
The issue was resolved as of 11:50 on Wednesday.
“We have worked through the issues and the NCEdCloud Portal is now fully functional and able to service all NC users without issue," Home Base wrote in a statement.
Johnson may be running out of patience with this vendor.
“It’s bad enough that so many students don’t have the option to attend school in-person, but malfunctions of the tool that so many schools use to access remote learning are simply unacceptable," he wrote.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!