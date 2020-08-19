NCEdCloud experiences login problems for second time in three days

CABARRUS COUNTY — NCEdCloud, the platform students and teachers are using to access content online while working remotely to start the year, is experiencing problems for the second time in three days to start the semester.
Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Chip Buckwell confirmed the system is running slowly and has been down for some in the district.
The issue is apparently statewide as Union County and Forsyth County have reported outages as well.
It has been a serious enough issue that NC Home Base had to issue a statement updating the situation once again Wednesday after already doing so once Monday.
“DPI is aware that users are experiencing issues when attempting to access the NCEdCloud portal,” the statement reads. “The vendor is actively investigating this as an urgent issue.
“We will provide more information as it becomes available. Home Base Applications remain available for use and fully functional at this time.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also released a statement saying they were figuring out work-arounds for the issues.
CMS and Cabarrus County Schools have started the year in Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan C which allows students and teachers to work fully remotely.
KCS is under Plan B which allows for some on-campus learning. This is the first of two days of Cohort B in Kannapolis which is one of two groups students are coming to school in.
NCEdCloud experienced issues with slowness and reported 503 error on Monday when trying to access the system.
“NCEdCloud is the single sign-on service to all Home Base Products,” NCDPI said in a statement through Home Base on Monday “NCDPI is working with the vendor IdAuto to restore functionality as quickly as possible.”
It took a few hours to remedy the issue statewide Monday.
Update: The issue was resolved as of 11:50 on Wednesday.
“We have worked through the issues and the NCEdCloud Portal is now fully functional and able to service all NC users without issue," Home Base wrote in a statement.
