 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCISAA BOYS SOCCER: Three Eagles, one Cougar make all-state team
0 Comments

NCISAA BOYS SOCCER: Three Eagles, one Cougar make all-state team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Concord Academy vs Hickory Grove. Alex Guzman (15) shoots . Joan Moore/Special to the Independent Tribune

Alex Guzman, right, is one of three Concord Academy boys soccer players to make the NCISAA 2A All-State Team.

 Joan Moore/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The state-champion Concord Academy Eagles had three players named to the all-state boys soccer team, while Cannon School had one selected when the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association announced its honorees recently.

Concord Academy juniors Alex Guzman and Valentino Lira, and senior Kevin Reyes each earned spots on the NCISAA 3A All-State Team, which was more players than any other team.

Cannon School senior Andy Harris was picked for the 4A All-State Team.

11-10 ALL-STATE.jpg

Cannon's Andy Harris was named to the NCISAA 4A All-State Team.

The entire 3A team included Guzman, Lira and Orr along with Arendell Parrott Academy’s Asher Lowry; Calvary Day School’s Hunter Isenhour and Pierce Lowrey; Cape Fear’s Cameron Arne and George Wall; Carolina Day’s Diego Thompson; Cary Christian’s Marshall Moody; Coastal Christian’s Josiah Davis and Owen Desmond; Gaston Christian’s Jaylen Orr; Grace Christian’s Ryan Armstrong; High Point Christian’s Franklin Cox and Jackson Davis; and SouthLake Christian’s Siate Danforth.

Joining Harris on the 4A squad are Carmel Christian’s Julian Anas, Matthew Griffin and Gus Mendieta; Cary Academy’s Ryan Newman; Charlotte Christian’s Charlie Williams; Charlotte Country Day’s Parrish Gosney; Charlotte Latin’s Devin Reinhardt; Christ School’s Carter Compton; Durham Academy’s Diego Pastor-Valverde; Rabun Gap’s Mateo Diaz, Hugo Garcia, Emilio Roman and Sebastian Zavala; Ravenscroft’s Chris Glenn; and Wesleyan Christian’s Zack Anderson and Patrick Hissim.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts
Local News

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts

  • Updated

"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts