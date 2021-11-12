NCISAA BOYS SOCCER: Three Eagles, one Cougar make all-state team

CONCORD – The state-champion Concord Academy Eagles had three players named to the all-state boys soccer team, while Cannon School had one selected when the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association announced its honorees recently.
Concord Academy juniors Alex Guzman and Valentino Lira, and senior Kevin Reyes each earned spots on the NCISAA 3A All-State Team, which was more players than any other team.
Cannon School senior Andy Harris was picked for the 4A All-State Team.
The entire 3A team included Guzman, Lira and Orr along with Arendell Parrott Academy’s Asher Lowry; Calvary Day School’s Hunter Isenhour and Pierce Lowrey; Cape Fear’s Cameron Arne and George Wall; Carolina Day’s Diego Thompson; Cary Christian’s Marshall Moody; Coastal Christian’s Josiah Davis and Owen Desmond; Gaston Christian’s Jaylen Orr; Grace Christian’s Ryan Armstrong; High Point Christian’s Franklin Cox and Jackson Davis; and SouthLake Christian’s Siate Danforth.
Joining Harris on the 4A squad are Carmel Christian’s Julian Anas, Matthew Griffin and Gus Mendieta; Cary Academy’s Ryan Newman; Charlotte Christian’s Charlie Williams; Charlotte Country Day’s Parrish Gosney; Charlotte Latin’s Devin Reinhardt; Christ School’s Carter Compton; Durham Academy’s Diego Pastor-Valverde; Rabun Gap’s Mateo Diaz, Hugo Garcia, Emilio Roman and Sebastian Zavala; Ravenscroft’s Chris Glenn; and Wesleyan Christian’s Zack Anderson and Patrick Hissim.