NCISAA VOLLEYBALL: Cannon’s Lopez, Schenk walk away with all-state status
NCISAA VOLLEYBALL: Cannon's Lopez, Schenk walk away with all-state status

The NCISAA 4A All-State Volleyball Team featured a pair of Cannon School standouts: freshman Arianna Lopez and senior Meghan Schenk.

Other members of the 4A team are Charlotte Christian’s Connie Kofoed; Covenant Day’s Savannah DeCarlo and Chelsea Gilmore; Durham Academy’s Hannah Kohn and Olivia Kohn; North Raleigh Christian’s Riley Buckley, Brianna Frazilus and Megan Murray; and Wake Christian’s Macey Boyer and Maelyn Ginnm

