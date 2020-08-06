NCMHOF features David Holt in first edition of 'Listening to Legends'

KANNAPOLIS — The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame started a new series this week entitled “Listening to Legends” where they will host interviews with inductees and take questions from their fans live on YouTube.
David Holt was the first guest on the show hosted by Debbie McPhatter and Veronica Cordle of the NC Music Hall of Fame.
Holt was a 2016 inductee to the Hall. He is a multiple-time Grammy Award winner and host of “David Holt’s State of Music” on PBS.
Like everyone else over the last few months, Holt has been staying at home. He has taken the time to learn songs he hadn’t had the chance to learn yet while relaxing in western North Carolina.
He is still producing his television show though that he already films on location in the mountains.
“It’s been pretty good for me,” he said.
He continued: “I go walking in the woods here and spend a good bit of time doing that (while) working on material.”
Holt is known for his versatility in music as he plays 10 acoustic instruments.
He has been working lately on putting a couple of them together though.
“It’s been really fun to put the harmonica with banjo and work on playing those two together,” he said.
Holt has won four Grammy Awards in his career while being a part of 23 studio albums over the last 34 years.
Two of his Grammy Awards came in his work on albums with fellow NC Music Hall of Fame inductee Doc Watson.
“(We won) for a three-part album that we called ‘Legacy’ and it ended up being Doc’s autobiography really,” Holt said. “He didn’t ever want to have a biography written, he just didn’t want it.
“So I said, ‘Doc, why don’t we go into the studio and you just record your life, you just tell about it?’ And I ask him questions and interviewed him and we played music and he tells me about his life and it’s one of the best things I’ve done.”
Doc’s son Merle was also inducted into the NC Music Hall of Fame.
Work like Holt did with Watson is a trademark of his style as he is known for recordings of traditional mountain music and southern folktales. His TV show also focuses on folk music as well as culture.
The music and culture of North Carolina have really spoken to Holt as well. He raves about all of the talent and good music to come out of the state.
“Most of the mountain states have a lot of music, but North Carolina I think has an extra amount because it wasn’t too remote, it wasn’t like Kentucky or some place like that,” he said. “It had people coming in, it had tourists coming in influencing the music all the way along.
“So you had a lot of variety here, everything from early Vaudeville to Blue Grass. If you look at the Blue Grass musicians that are keeping Blue Grass alive, so many of them came from North Carolina and still come from North Carolina.”
The NCMHOF announced their 2020 inductees on Wednesday along with two being given Lifetime Achievement Awards.
The Briarhoppers, Donald Lawrence, Charles Whitfield, Jermaine Dupri, Michael Mauldin and the Squirrel Nut Zippers will be inducted as part of the 2020 class. The induction ceremony has been pushed back to 2021 though due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Past inductees Tony Brown and Roberta Flack will be given Lifetime Achievement Awards.
The Squirrel Nut Zippers were actually on the live stream to listen to Holt’s interview.
“I love those guys,” Holt said.
“Listening to Legends” will hold interviews with all of the 2020 inductees in the coming weeks. They will rotate between past inductees and 2020 inductees as the streams continue.
Tune in next Wednesday for the second edition of “Listening to Legends.” Ron Tyson of the Temptations, a 2016 NCMHOF inductee, will be stopping by for the live stream.
Listen to Holt’s full interview here.
Also, more news of importance from the NCMHOF. They announced Monday this year’s Rhythm and Run 5K has officially been cancelled. It was originally scheduled for March 13, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions.
It has now officially been scrapped and those who were registered to participate can find out more in their personal emails.
