NCMHOF reopens for business after COVID-19 shutdown

KANNAPOLIS — The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame is now open for business — by appointment.
After months of being closed due to regulations enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, Gov. Cooper announced a couple of weeks ago museums could re-open at 50 percent capacity.
The NC Music Hall of Fame will now be opening, it will just be doing it by appointment which will make it easier for it to control capacity.
“You may schedule your visit on the NCMHOF website,” the museum said in a press release. “Your reservation will allow you to tour the NCMHOF Museum and the Curb Motorsports Museum.”
The NCMHOF has also put into effect extensive safety measures for those wishing to visit.
Those measures include:
- All visitors must reserve a visiting time slot.
- Each reservation is limited to 25 people or less.
- All visitors must wear a mask for their safety and the safety of our staff.
- Only self-tours are available at this time…guided tours by museum staff will be available soon.
- Each time slot is allotted to you and your guests only.
- Cleaning will take place after each visitation time slot.
- Hand sanitizer stations are available at entrance/exits for guests.
- Visitors should not enter the museum if they have the following symptoms: fever, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat.
- Staff and visitors are to follow the 3 W’s: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often.
The museum also requires visitors to certify that they are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19 which include a fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, etc.
Hours for the museum moving forward are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!