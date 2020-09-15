NCMHOF reopens for business after COVID-19 shutdown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANNAPOLIS — The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame is now open for business — by appointment.

After months of being closed due to regulations enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, Gov. Cooper announced a couple of weeks ago museums could re-open at 50 percent capacity.

The NC Music Hall of Fame will now be opening, it will just be doing it by appointment which will make it easier for it to control capacity.

“You may schedule your visit on the NCMHOF website,” the museum said in a press release. “Your reservation will allow you to tour the NCMHOF Museum and the Curb Motorsports Museum.”

The NCMHOF has also put into effect extensive safety measures for those wishing to visit.

Those measures include: