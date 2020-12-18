New Kid on the Blocks: Transfer forward Ward brings many skills to Concord Academy squad

“She’s a great fit for us,” Dickens added.

According to Middlebrooks, Ward’s transition could not have been so smooth without the help of the team’s senior leaders: Dickens, Jael Hall, Kaylan Daniels and Zy Benjamin.

“I have four seniors, and they’ve all bought in,” Middlebrooks said. “They all know (Ward) is an incredible player. Zoey is an important addition for us, and the girls have welcomed her with open arms.”

Dickens and the other seniors have focused on making Ward feel comfortable in the fold, despite her quiet nature.

“She’s been welcomed to the team really well,” Dickens said. “I think she likes it.”

Through this collective effort, Ward has been able to improve her game by being pushed by her coaches and teammates.

“If I don’t do the work, I get disciplined,” Ward said. “It’s either ‘you do it or you sit down.’ It has helped my game grow a lot.”

With this increased effort, Middlebrooks believes there is much more that can be added to Ward’s game during the rest of her time at Concord Academy.