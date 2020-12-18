New Kid on the Blocks: Transfer forward Ward brings many skills to Concord Academy squad

CONCORD – A common compliment given to athletes who bring a multitude of skills to the table is calling them a “Swiss Army Knife.”
That term more than applies to Concord Academy girls basketball player Zoey Ward.
A junior forward for the Eagles, Ward has a unique combination of size and skill that makes her a formidable threat for any defense to try to contain.
“Honestly, she can shoot like crazy,” Eagles senior Raegan Dickens said of the 6-foot Ward. “We can give her the ball on the outside and inside. If she’s hot, we’re going to pass her the ball. And in the middle, she can finish really well.”
Ward hasn’t just joined in team; she’s playing an important role on one of the squads in the state. Last season, the Eagles reached the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A finals, where they lost to Asheville Christian by just three points. Many key players from that 2019-20 team are back for the Eagles.
According to Dickens, the team often focuses on spacing the floor and passing the ball to the hot hand. Many times, this is Ward.
With her ability to make plays both in the post and on the perimeter, she is the sort of player who can always find the right spot, based on the opposing defense, and become that imposing scoring threat for which her teammates are looking.
Eagles coach Bill Middlebrooks has been thoroughly impressed with Ward’s performances in the Eagles’ first six games this season.
“(Ward) can handle the ball, she can shoot, and she is strong,” Middlebrooks remarked.
Despite being in her third season of high school basketball, this is Ward’s first at Concord Academy. She transferred to the private school this fall after averaging more than 15 points and seven rebounds per game in two seasons at Ashbrook High School in Gastonia.
Upon her transfer, she reclassified to the class of 2023, meaning she will get to play two seasons with the Eagles.
Despite how easy the transition has seemed to the common viewer, it was difficult at first for Ward to adjust to the rigors of private school basketball.
“At Ashbrook, the coaches did not discipline me (as much as Middlebrooks),” Ward recalled. “Here, they make me (work hard), and I have to run more and hustle.”
This can certainly be an adjustment for a young player, especially one as talented as Ward.
“At times, we have bumped heads,” Middlebrooks added. “But she has bought in now.”
That discipline, though difficult at times, has allowed Ward to take her game to another level. Her demeanor is that of a silent assassin, as she is not an extremely vocal player. But what she lacks in words, she more than makes up for with a cool and collected presence.
“She’s a great fit for us,” Dickens added.
According to Middlebrooks, Ward’s transition could not have been so smooth without the help of the team’s senior leaders: Dickens, Jael Hall, Kaylan Daniels and Zy Benjamin.
“I have four seniors, and they’ve all bought in,” Middlebrooks said. “They all know (Ward) is an incredible player. Zoey is an important addition for us, and the girls have welcomed her with open arms.”
Dickens and the other seniors have focused on making Ward feel comfortable in the fold, despite her quiet nature.
“She’s been welcomed to the team really well,” Dickens said. “I think she likes it.”
Through this collective effort, Ward has been able to improve her game by being pushed by her coaches and teammates.
“If I don’t do the work, I get disciplined,” Ward said. “It’s either ‘you do it or you sit down.’ It has helped my game grow a lot.”
With this increased effort, Middlebrooks believes there is much more that can be added to Ward’s game during the rest of her time at Concord Academy.
“There is so much she does well,” Middlebrooks declared. “If there is any place she can grow, it’s with her ball-handling and decision-making. But that is going to come. The more games we play, the more used she gets to what we are doing. She hasn’t been with us long at all. She is going to get more comfortable and that will allow her to get better.”
As the Eagles progress through their schedule this season, Ward will look to make her presence felt more and more each game. Middlebrooks knows she has the potential to do just that, should she continue to work hard.
“There are still a few things we have to tweak,” Middlebrooks pointed out. “Once that comes available to her, man, the sky is the limit for her.”
