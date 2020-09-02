New United States Performance Center Facility to Break Ground in 2021

KANNAPOLIS — The United States Performance Center (USPC) will plan to break ground on its news facility at the North Carolina Research Campus in the second quarter of 2021, the NCRC announced in a press release Wednesday.
Kannapolis City Council approved incentives for the USPC in a meeting in October 2019 with the hopes of leading to a new location of athletic training and research facilities at the Research Campus.
The USPC arrived in Charlotte in 2013 with a 10,000 square-foot performance facility dedicated to research-based athletic development, injury prevention, and overall health and wellness.
When deciding to open up a new facility it looked into both North and South Carolina, but the allure of building a location on a campus already dedicated to research ultimately led to planning to set up shop in Kannapolis.
The City was happy to encourage the arrival of the USPC to the Research Campus.
“We are already home to eight universities on the North Carolina Research Campus whose mission is to research nutrition and exercise, and this project may be a perfect fit,” Mayor Darrell Hinnant said in an October 2019 meeting. “Our brand, ‘Discover a Healthy Life,’ focuses on our city being a place where health, nutrition, exercise, science and education is our business. We look forward to working with the United States Performance Center officials to see if we can bring their facilities, visitors and employees to our city.”
According to its website, the USPC, utilizes “an integrated approach to performance training, supported by proper nutrition protocols and state-of-the-art technology, to offer customized training programs scientifically developed to help each individual athlete reach his or her full physical potential.”
This approach has led to direct impact with high-performance athletes as well as United States Olympians.
The work done by the USPC can also be used to enhance medical protocols and tackle community health issues, a directive greatly in line with the mission of the Research Campus.
“USPC’s focus on exercise science is a natural fit with our focus on targeted and general nutrition, exercise, and post-harvest technologies,” Mark Spitzer, President of Castle & Cooke North Carolina and NCRC executive, said in 2019. “Together we form a significantly expanded, unique, and unprecedented platform for scientific inquiry that will create exciting new opportunities for scientific collaborations that advance our understanding of human health and performance, wellness, and disease and injury prevention.”
The new facility has plans to break ground in the second quarter of 2021 with the hopes of completion set for the Summer of 2023.
“We are excited about bringing our project to Kannapolis,” USPC Co-Founder/Owner David Koerner said in a 2019 interview. “The partnership between high-performance athletes and researchers at the North Carolina Research Campus offers endless possibilities for the future of competitive sports.”
