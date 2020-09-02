New United States Performance Center Facility to Break Ground in 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANNAPOLIS — The United States Performance Center (USPC) will plan to break ground on its news facility at the North Carolina Research Campus in the second quarter of 2021, the NCRC announced in a press release Wednesday.

Kannapolis City Council approved incentives for the USPC in a meeting in October 2019 with the hopes of leading to a new location of athletic training and research facilities at the Research Campus.

The USPC arrived in Charlotte in 2013 with a 10,000 square-foot performance facility dedicated to research-based athletic development, injury prevention, and overall health and wellness.

When deciding to open up a new facility it looked into both North and South Carolina, but the allure of building a location on a campus already dedicated to research ultimately led to planning to set up shop in Kannapolis.

The City was happy to encourage the arrival of the USPC to the Research Campus.