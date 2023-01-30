Ninth Be The Match drive set for Tuesday at West Cabarrus

CONCORD – The goal is for the ninth time to be charm – for raising the most awareness about some deadly diseases.

On Tuesday, during a home game against A.L. Brown, West Cabarrus High School will host the ninth edition of the Be The Match Registry drive in memory of Wolverines girls coach Tolonda Simmons’ brother, Todd Kevin Rose, who died on Oct. 24, 2012, after battling leukemia.

The event is being sponsored by Hendrick Automotive Group, where Todd worked for 24 years.

Simmons has sought to raise awareness about the disease and has annually held drives to find bone marrow donors, which will help save the lives of patients with diseases such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell anemia.

On Tuesday, the community is asked to go to West Cabarrus and join the National Be The Match Registry from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Potential donors must be ages 18 to 44. Patients are most likely to match someone who shares their ethnic background, and many patients are in need of a matching blood type.

Hendrick Automotive Group is providing coaches from both schools with special shirts with an orange ribbon, and each player will receive a T-shirt.

For more information, contact Simmons at tolonda.simmons@Cabarrus.k12.nc.us or 704-260-5970.

Every $100 raised helps add another member to the registry. To make a contribution, visit www.bethematchfoundation.org/goto/cure. Contributions may also be dropped off at West Cabarrus High School.