No definitive date for CCS's return under Plan B, but trends are moving in right direction

“Two days a week is possible; that’s one of the things we’re looking at,” Lowder said. “Again, the transportation has kind of come out to say that, we know that if 40% of the kids aren’t coming in, and then, again, even among that 60% left, only half of those ride the bus, and that does seem to be a theme across most of the districts.

“They weren’t sure if that was a first-week thing. Did more people ride the bus in Week 2, Week 3 and Week 4? And so far, four weeks in, this is Week 5, there’s not a lot of difference, so that gives us some good information about transportation.”

When Gov. Roy Cooper released his requirements for Plan B in July, buses were only required to operate at 33% capacity. But with the information CCS has obtained, it seems that not only are other districts seeing lower bus rider numbers, but their families also appear less likely to ride the bus, which would actually help in getting children into classrooms more often under Plan B.

The challenge next would be planning to adjust from Plan C into Plan B, both with getting children into classes safely and socially distanced as well as trying to maintain the level of education the teachers have been able to provide in Plan C with Plan B, which will require a move to streaming classes online.