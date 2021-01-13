No ‘I’ in Chargers: Balanced Cox Mill has a chance to take its place in program’s rich history

CONCORD – In recent years, it was easy for any observer of the Cox Mill boys basketball team to look at the roster and identify which top players to give credit for the Chargers’ success.

Going all the way back to the 2012-13 season, Cox Mill’s teams, which have won a combination of 11 South Piedmont 3A Conference championships – regular season and tournament – have been blessed with players that have matriculated to play major college basketball.

Even last year’s team, which accomplished what the three previous teams had – winning both the regular season and tournament conference championships – were led by an underclassman destined for college basketball.

But if this year’s squad, which won its first two games by an average of 33 points, ends up ranking as highly as some of its predecessors, it will likely do so without a marquee name. And if the Chargers players stand by one of the team’s mantras, the means to their end will be part of the story.

“We play as a team,” said senior guard Chris Hunter. “We all play together. No one player is better than another. We all are equal.”