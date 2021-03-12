No place like home: Basketball took Briggs away from Kannapolis, but it’s also brought him back for the better

Initially, he was going to be named after his biological father, Kenneth, he said. Instead, his mother, Okeya Sherrill, wanted something unique, so he was named after a popular hip-hop fashion designer from the 1990s, Karl Kani.

“I was going to be a Jr., but my mom wanted me to have a different name, so she just came up with it,” Briggs said. “She told me I was named after some clothing line. She just spelled it differently.”

But it was clear right away that Briggs preferred to show his style on the court, not the runway.

He fell in love with basketball about the time he was finishing up elementary school. He started out playing for an AAU team called the Saints, and then he moved on to the popular Carolina Basketball Club. After showing talent at those levels, he was invited to play on the Nike circuit with NBA star Chris Paul’s outfit, Team CP3, where Poplin became his coach.

Briggs had basketball in his bloodlines. He’s cousins with former Concord standout Dee Bost as well as Leaky Black, who also played for the Spiders before graduating from Cox Mill and is now a key player for the North Carolina Tar Heels.