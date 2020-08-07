North Carolina will remain in 'Safer-At-Home' Phase 2 for another 5 weeks

RALEIGH — North Carolina will remain in a “Safer-At-Home” Phase 2 for another five weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper announced at a press conference Wednesday.
This means face masks will still be required in public while businesses such as restaurants, child care centers and indoor and outdoor pools can be open with restrictions.
Mass gatherings are still limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors. Churches, most gyms and movie theaters will remain closed.
For more information on the finer details of the order go online to www.nc.gov/covid-19/staying-ahead-curve.
Cooper and Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen were optimistic about the direction of the COVID-19 numbers in the state at the press conference, but they were not so impressed they decided to accelerate any kind of reopening plan.
“In North Carolina, we’ve used a dimmer switch approach to easing restrictions,” Cooper said. “This ensured we didn’t open too much, too quickly, which health experts say can lead to a devastating increase in cases, sickness and death. And it can lead to having to go backward like other states.
“As I said last week, stable is good, but decreasing is better. And while we are seeing stabilization of our numbers, that doesn’t mean we can let up. You only have to look at hospitals in other states that have been overwhelmed when reopening occurred too fast.”
As of Wednesday, North Carolina had seen at least 129,288 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,050 deaths. At the time of the announcement 1,167 residents were hospitalized.
Over the last two weeks though, the state has seen the percent of positive cases go down from around 9% to between 7% and 8%. Cohen would like that number to be closer to 5%, but this is a positive trend.
According to Cohen, hospitalizations also appear to have stabilized and the state still has the capacity to receive patients.
Although, in the last week, the number of tests administered in the state have gone down. According to Cohen, the turnaround time on tests has improved, but less people went to get tested in the last week. She said this is an opportunity for those who need a test to go get one.
“We want to encourage anyone who needs a test to get one, particularly those who may have been to a large gathering or work in a higher risk job,” she said. “There are many sites across the state that provide free testing.”
Cabarrus County had a free testing event Wednesday morning, but there is not another listed on the NCDHHS website in the near future. However, there is a cost-free service available in Statesville on Aug. 10 and another in Gastonia on Aug. 11.
Cooper said the state has seen positive effects of the mandatory mask requirement put into effect in June, but this does not mean these rules should be relaxed as COVID-19 remains active across the state.
He also said adhering to the order will be key to keeping students safe as many will be going back to school under his Phase 2 reopening plan which will include at least some in-person learning.
“Experts believe our mandatory mask order stabilized our numbers,” he said. “And just last week, we added a curfew on alcohol sales to keep restaurants from turning into bars, which are high-transmission areas.
“Our success at returning thousands of students, teachers and staff safely to classrooms this month depends on us doing what works. Most North Carolinians are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 — wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart and washing hands often.
“These simple strategies are more important than ever. It’s time to double down on them. The more people who do this, the better our health and economy will be.”
