NorthEast Foundation changes name to Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation

CONCORD – NorthEast Foundation has been renamed to Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation and along with some re-branding.
The name change comes after careful consideration following the hospital system name changed to Atrium Health and the facility to Atrium Health Cabarrus.
“While the name NorthEast Foundation served us well, our Board of Directors determined it was no longer relevant to our hospital once it became Atrium Health Cabarrus,” said Foundation President Charlie Sastoque. “Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation encompasses our 26-year history supporting our county hospital and the health and well-being of our community.”
The foundation's board of directors in May approved the design and new logo for the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation. The logo selected has a similar style of the NorthEast Foundation branding but with a modernized feel, as it looks to the future supporting Atrium Health Cabarrus, representatives stated.
Additionally, the columns in the logo represent the hospital’s and foundation’s rich heritage in Cabarrus County. They symbolize, officials stated, the iconic original pillars of the hospital, a community uniting to support Atrium Health Cabarrus and the three tenants in the Foundation’s mission, “Health, Hope and Healing--for all.”
The mission of the foundation will remain the same - to Improve Health, Elevate Hope and Advance Healing for all through awareness of and fundraising for Atrium Health Cabarrus. Over the past 25 years, the foundation has conducted several major capital campaigns to raised funds to build the Jeff Gordon Children’s Center, the Breast Health Center, the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences and the Tucker Hospice House Expansion to name a few.
The fundraising focus of the foundation has been to preserve and improve the health of our community by enhancing programs within the hospital, services it provides to our patients along with innovative technology that impacts patient care including most recently:
- A Mobile Mammogram Unit
- Three Hands-Free CPR Machines for our Intensive Care Unit
- Post-Operative Camisoles for Breast Cancer Patients
- Specialized Warming Blankets for Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
- Scholarships for Students at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation also has the flexibility to support the hospital and its teammates during unique and challenges times, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic. By setting up a fund specifically for the coronavirus, the Foundation has been able to purchase specialized equipment to keep our staff safe during the care of these vulnerable patients and childcare for them as they work tirelessly on the front lines.
The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation will continue funding Health, Hope and Healing through community support. Every dollar raised through the Foundation, stays to support Atrium Health Cabarrus.
For more information on the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation visit: www.CabarrusHealthcareFoundation.org
