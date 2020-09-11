Officers honor a 'creative, progressive law enforcement leader’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD — Local law enforcement agencies gathered to honor Concord Police Deputy Chief Jimmy Hughes with the Robert Jackson Eury Memorial Award, given in memory of the deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty in 1972.

The award was presented Thursday in a surprise private ceremony at Concord Police headquarters.

The Eury Award is typically the highlight of Law Day, a ceremony that honors local fallen officers and pays tribute to the work of serving officers. This year’s ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hughes joined the Concord Police Department in 1998 as a patrol officer. He rose through the ranks and was promoted in deputy chief in 2019. He now oversees the daily operations of the department’s patrol bureau.

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek presented Hughes with the prestigious honor during a department briefing. Hughes caught on to the surprise as his family, and representatives from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Kannapolis Police Department, Cabarrus County Courts and local government agencies made their way into the room.

“I was really quite surprised to be the recipient,” Hughes said after the presentation. “It’s an honor and a privilege to carry on such a history.”