Officers honor a 'creative, progressive law enforcement leader’

CONCORD — Local law enforcement agencies gathered to honor Concord Police Deputy Chief Jimmy Hughes with the Robert Jackson Eury Memorial Award, given in memory of the deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty in 1972.
The award was presented Thursday in a surprise private ceremony at Concord Police headquarters.
The Eury Award is typically the highlight of Law Day, a ceremony that honors local fallen officers and pays tribute to the work of serving officers. This year’s ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hughes joined the Concord Police Department in 1998 as a patrol officer. He rose through the ranks and was promoted in deputy chief in 2019. He now oversees the daily operations of the department’s patrol bureau.
Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek presented Hughes with the prestigious honor during a department briefing. Hughes caught on to the surprise as his family, and representatives from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Kannapolis Police Department, Cabarrus County Courts and local government agencies made their way into the room.
“I was really quite surprised to be the recipient,” Hughes said after the presentation. “It’s an honor and a privilege to carry on such a history.”
Hughes has worked through his career to establish relationships and partnerships that connect the community to the work of the Concord Police Department.
“Deputy Hughes is a creative, progressive law enforcement leader,” Chief Gacek said. “He is also a generous giver of his time and is always willing to help those in need, whether in his personal or professional capacity.”
Hughes attributes his success and longevity to the Golden Rule.
“Treat people the way you want to be treated. Have and develop relationships with the community, law enforcement and criminal justice professionals. You’ll be able to carry on a man’s legacy that started so many years ago.“
Since 1899, six law enforcement officers have lost their lives serving in the line of duty in Cabarrus County.
William J Kearns: Concord Police Department, September 2, 1899
William F Propst: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, November 17, 1922
Martin Reuben Kiser: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, March 3, 1931
Robert J Eury: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, May 5, 1972
Roger Dale Carter: Kannapolis Police Department, December 31, 1993
Jackie L Daniel: NC DMV, July 28, 1994
For more information about the ceremony, call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
