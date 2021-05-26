On the Right Track: Once reluctant to take up sport, Hickory Ridge’s Woodruff now a bona fide track star

HARRISBURG – The initial plan for Rodney and Josina Woodruff was to get their youngest child, Jaila, an outlet to burn off the extra energy she seemed to have for a 5-year-old and – who knows? – maybe tap into some of the athleticism that was already in the family genes.
Soon, they signed her up for track and field with a nearby AAU program, the Charlotte Heat.
The Harrisburg couple’s oldest child, 8-year-old Aniya, had played a little soccer and was a cheerleader for a youth basketball league, but she wasn’t at all interested in running around in circles on hot summer days, which was the height of AAU track season.
But the Woodruffs were going to keep their daughters together, so they signed them both up for track, and it changed everyone in the family’s lives.
Rodney, a former quarterback at N.C. A&T State University, and Josina wound up spending their weekends camped out at tracks throughout the Carolinas and even provided extra training for their daughters in the offseason.
As for Jaila, she proved to be as good as they thought she would be, winning many of the races in her age group.
And Aniya?
Well, she was able to tap into that Woodruff athleticism, too. In fact, she was special. So special that she would make the AAU Junior Olympics and become one of the top young sprinters in her age group throughout her elementary and middle school years.
Today, Aniya Woodruff is a junior at Hickory Ridge High School.
And she’s still one of the best.
Woodruff is currently among the top performers in the state in several different events. Among North Carolina’s Class 4A girls, according to athletic.net, she ranks second in the 200 meters (25.03 seconds), second in the 300 hurdles (44.08), third in the 400 meters (57.29), fifth in the 100 hurdles (14.88) and sixth in the 100 (12.25).
Woodruff cracks a smile as she tells the story of how her track odyssey began.
“It was all through my sister,” she said. “When she was young, she liked to run everywhere, so (my parents) decided to put us both in track. They didn’t know that we’d both go out there and do well.”
In fact, track has become a way of life for Woodruff and her family. While she admits that she didn’t initially want to get involved in the sport, she now has goals to go as far in track as her speedy legs will take her. And with the rest of this outdoor season remaining, along with her AAU schedule with the Heat, the indoor season next winter and the outdoor season in the spring of 2022, she has a chance to go pretty far.
College scouts have already begun sniffing around, so she spends much of her free time trying to get better to keep them interested.
Despite her lofty status as one of the state’s best, she wants to be THE best. That, of course, will ultimately be decided next month at the state championship meet at her father’s old college campus in Greensboro. In the meantime, she has little interest in resting on her laurels.
“The season’s been OK,” Woodruff said, shrugging her shoulders as she stood on the Hickory Ridge steamy track this week. “It’s been hard coming back from the whole COVID thing and getting adjusted with my teammates. But I’ve still been home training, running about three times a week and lifting (weights) about three times a week.”
She doesn’t mean going to a gym to lift weights.
Here’s how serious the Woodruffs are about their daughters being the best they can be: About six months ago, they bought a top-flight weight set for the home. They’re the kind of steel weights you would find in most fitness centers or high schools, allowing for bench pressing, squats, you name it.
Rodney and Josina no longer park their cars in the garage; that’s for the weights and training.
“We decided that since I was going to be at home (because of COVID) and the gyms were going to be closed that I would just lift at home, me and my sister,” Aniya explained.
That’s right, Jaila --- now a 14-year-old eighth-grader at Hickory Ridge Middle – is still running, too, and she’s still one of top sprinters in her age group. Aniya and Jaila are training partners and have spent most of the school year finding open spaces to run between their weight lifting.
While Jaila has been handling her business at the middle school level, Aniya has been dominant in the Southwestern 4A Conference. While much of her time this season has been spent away from the Hickory Ridge campus because of COVID, she relishes the opportunities she has to be with her Ragin’ Bulls teammates.
While Woodruff is a standout, she doesn’t expect the star treatment. And while Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson acknowledges her unique abilities and works to nurture them, his approach doesn’t change, whether it’s an advanced runner such as Woodruff or a Ragin’ Bull in his introductory season in track.
Wilson had the same coaching style over the past few seasons when the Bulls’ track team featured three-time state champion Cameron Rose, now excelling in college at Virginia Tech.
“We’ve had conversations about how I’m in charge of 70 or 80 people and I won’t treat (Woodruff) any differently or treat Cameron Rose any differently,” Wilson explained. “The big thing I want them to understand is to just come out here and use your God-given ability to push everybody else. The good thing I’ll say about (Woodruff) is just because she’s out here, other guys and girls that get to see that get to say, ‘Hey, this is what greatness looks like’ or ‘Here’s somebody who’s doing it at the top of the food chain, and I want follow in their footsteps.’
“And that’s what raises the level of the track team, so hopefully we can get another conference championship, and she’ll be at the forefront of that.”
Another thing that keeps Woodruff humble is the fact that, despite her success, she still has a lot to prove. She still doesn’t have an individual conference title, and she badly wants to accomplish that this season.
And there’s still plenty of room for growth.
Although her aforementioned times have her ranked among the best in the state this year, she has even better times in some of the events. For example, her personal record in the 100 meters is 12.04, while her best mark in the 200 is 24.24. And while she has been running the 300 hurdles for the past year, she tried the 100 hurdles for the first time just last week and put up the fifth-fastest time in the state.
So she continues working at a feverish rate.
During the offseason, she trains with Matthews-based Jones Elite Training. Her personal trainer, James Daniels, gives her lifting and running programs, and she does them after school.
“I just really enjoy doing it, and when I enjoy doing something, I just want to get better at it,” Woodruff said. “I’ve always wanted to drop times. Like, I’ve only been doing hurdles for about a year now, and I’ve made a lot of improvement. It’s been fun seeing the amount of improvement I’ve made and seeing the outcome of it.
“It’s fun. A lot of people look up to me, especially my sister and my sister’s friends. Just to be able to have people look up to you, I really enjoy it.”
The SW4A meet is next month, with the running events scheduled for June 8 at Independence High School. Woodruff has qualified in a stunning seven events – the 100, 200, 400, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and two relays. She won’t participate in all seven, but she and Wilson will make that decision soon.
“I have a hard decision to make,” she said.
Wilson is convinced that Woodruff will excel, no matter which events she runs. He’s also optimistic about her long-term success.
“I definitely think she’s going to be a state champion,” Wilson said. “I don’t know which event, but I think she’s going to have the opportunity to do that. I think the biggest thing for her is to keep doing what she’s doing, get in the weight room a lot this summer, and for the rest of this year and next year, the sky’s going to be the limit for what she can do on the track.”