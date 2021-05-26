On the Right Track: Once reluctant to take up sport, Hickory Ridge’s Woodruff now a bona fide track star

“And that’s what raises the level of the track team, so hopefully we can get another conference championship, and she’ll be at the forefront of that.”

Another thing that keeps Woodruff humble is the fact that, despite her success, she still has a lot to prove. She still doesn’t have an individual conference title, and she badly wants to accomplish that this season.

And there’s still plenty of room for growth.

Although her aforementioned times have her ranked among the best in the state this year, she has even better times in some of the events. For example, her personal record in the 100 meters is 12.04, while her best mark in the 200 is 24.24. And while she has been running the 300 hurdles for the past year, she tried the 100 hurdles for the first time just last week and put up the fifth-fastest time in the state.

So she continues working at a feverish rate.

During the offseason, she trains with Matthews-based Jones Elite Training. Her personal trainer, James Daniels, gives her lifting and running programs, and she does them after school.