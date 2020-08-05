On the Wright Track: Talented Wonder has eyes on championships and scholarships

Editor’s note: Although uncertainty still surrounds the 2020 fall sports season for high schools, Cabarrus County remains rich in talent, and the Independent Tribune will begin profiling local athletes from a variety of sports. Today, we begin with A.L. Brown football player Torren Wright.
KANNAPOLIS – In high school football, versatility is key.
There are few players in Cabarrus County as versatile as A.L. Brown’s Torren Wright.
Wright, a rising junior, plays outside linebacker for the Wonders and will also be trying his hand at wide receiver this year.
“He made some tremendous plays for us last year,” A.L. Brown head coach Mike Newsome said.
Newsome wants Wright to build off his breakout 2019 season, when he was one of the top performers in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, and continue to be a playmaker on defense. But he also wants to see what Wright can do with the ball in his hands.
“We added him a little bit last year into our short-yardage package just because he’s such a dominant athlete,” Newsome said. “We want to use him in more ways like that.”
Standing 6 foot 3 and 210 pounds, Wright is a physical specimen. His physical gifts have allowed him to already garner attention from many major NCAA Division I programs.
He has received scholarship offers from South Carolina, N.C. State, Kentucky and Old Dominion. According to Newsome, he has fielded many more phone calls from other major programs.
But what is Wright looking for in his future college?
“School is school, and free school is good school,” Wright said. “I just want to use football to get as far as I can in life and get a degree.”
It is simple, really. Wright just wants to go to a school that will give him the best chance get a good education and fulfill his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.
When it comes to finding that college, Wright has his four scholarship offers as a good starting point, with plenty of opportunity to earn more this season, assuming the 2020 campaign takes place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Newsome, Wright likely missed out on chances to earn more offers when many summer camps were canceled. Newsome believes Wright could have come into the season with upward of a dozen offers.
Wright feels he has a lot to bring to the table for a college team.
“I feel like my strengths are pass rushing and being able to play any position on defense,” Wright said.
He feels that his game most closely aligns to that of former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the eighth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Simmons is known for his extreme versatility on defense, being able to line up at safety, inside linebacker or outside linebacker, often playing all three in one game for the Tigers.
Wright has aspirations to make it to a major college and the NFL. But first and foremost, he said, he wants to be better each day than he was the previous day.
But apart from his individual dreams, Wright has one primary goal in mind for his team:
“My goal for my team is to win a state championship and see everybody get better every day,” Wright declared.
With Wright leading the defense, and helping out the offense, the Wonders will look to make that goal a reality this season. Last season, A.L. Brown finished with an 8-4 record, and tied for third in the SPC with a 3-2 league mark.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!