'One foot in, one foot out': Potential transition to Plan B a complicated one for CCS

CABARRUS COUNTY — CCS has met an unforeseen snag when it comes to getting children back into school buildings moving forward, according to Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Crystal Hill.
The level of learning teachers are providing to students under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan C which utilizes fully remote learning, has been good enough to where a transition to Plan B would actually require a kind of reset.
Dr. Hill and the Cabarrus County Board of Education discussed this dilemma during Tuesday’s meeting.
The Snag
When speaking to parents and teachers over the first few weeks of school in Cabarrus County there was a lot of positivity going around.
Teachers felt more confident in educating their children online while parents felt their students have been handling this difficult transition well.
But parents, teachers and administrators agree — everyone wants students to be back in school learning sooner or later, and preferably sooner.
But, because of how well the start of the year has gone under Plan C, and with COVID-19 numbers creeping up on the appropriate level to bring children back to school, the district and Board of Education have been discussing what they would need to do to transition to Plan B.
The problem is transitioning to Plan B during the middle of a school year will be a challenge, according to Dr. Hill.
“Once we’ve gotten into C and C is going so well, our students have access to their teacher four days a week, so right now students are getting more synchronous, live, face-to-face interaction…than they ever would if we go to Plan B,” she said. “It’s going to be taking a step backwards in terms of the experience that students are going to be getting with their teachers.”
Katy Janssen is a ninth-grade teacher at Jay M. Robinson High School. She spoke specifically about that access a few weeks ago and how positive it has been for her relationship with her students.
She is able to check up on not only their studies but also their social/emotional well-being every day during class.
Teachers across the district have enjoyed this, but if CCS transitions over to Plan B during the school year, that will be likely be lost.
CCS would love to keep it and it is going to try, but to do that in the middle of the year it will take a transitional period. The reason moving to Plan C has worked so far for CCS was teachers had an entire summer to plan to teach remotely. They would not have that time in the middle of the year.
To maintain the level of connection to students present in Plan C, CCS would want to move to Plan B introducing teaching via live stream.
The issue here is not all teachers know how to do that so they would have to learn it. That takes time.
“Everybody realizes that Plan C is really good and how do we go back (efficiently)?” Dr. Hill said. “We can’t ask teachers to be in two places at one time. That’s the problem.
“On March 13 we went into crisis teaching right? It was as good as it got, but we worked really hard and our teachers are doing just a bang-up job now because we learned from the past.
“They know how to do pre-COVID teaching (or what would be a Plan A), before March 13, face to face every day. But having them to have one foot in and one foot out is very difficult.”
Asking a lot of teachers
CCS has already asked a ton out of its employees. For some that meant figuring out in two weeks how to teach remotely in March, for others it meant having to work hours to get paid while the state figured out how to pay everyone, and for even more it required teachers to use some of their time off during the summer to prepare for the start of the year with a month of warning that they were coming back in Plan C.
Now, they could be asked to adjust again and figure out how to do something in two or three weeks while also handling a normal work load.
“Let’s say that we were leaning toward what Dr. Hill said where if we were going to have kids in front of us and live stream it, well that’s something that the majority of our teachers have never done,” Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder said. “Do they have a period of time that they can practice that, that they can work on that knowing when you’re going to come back?”
When CCS is coming back is far from set in stone. The COVID-19 numbers are not yet where they need to be — according to CDC guidelines — for things to go back to normal.
However, CCS is still planning for that day, so it won’t be caught off guard when it does decide to make that transition. Because the transition is a far from simple one and has to do with far more than just the curriculum.
“Everything’s going to start completely over,” Dr. Hill said. “We cannot ask our teachers to do live streaming for at least two to three weeks because they’ve got to figure out how to get kids (into school), take their temperature, how to line up, how to stay six feet apart.
“I have kids, children do not understand six feet distance, they do this (Dr. Hill motioned by knocking two fists together), because they just want to be together.
“So teaching them how to do that and how to manage that is going to take a lot.”
Dr. Lowder echoed those sentiments saying it will take at least three weeks to properly transition into Plan B.
This will not be simple.
“This is probably one of the hardest things that we are going to have to do from here on out,” Dr. Hill said.
She continued: “It’s kind of like something has to give right? We’re either going to see kids face to face and let up a little bit on the instruction or we’re not going to see them face to face and have super strong instruction.
“It’s very difficult to figure out that balance, so we are trying to strike that balance.”
Asking a lot of parents
Kimberly Reyes is the mother of five children, three of which are in elementary school and kindergarten.
She is no longer just a mother who is working from home. In talking to her last week for a story, during a 20-minute interview she had to help two students get connected to their classes, get another one fed and occupied, and keep her dog from going crazy in the house too.
This is all while she is working her full-time job from home. Teachers are doing a whole lot to make sure students get their education, but parents are practically teachers aides right now while having normal workloads on their plates.
That is why several Board members really want to find a way to get students back into school, if just to give a minor respite to parents like Reyes who are loaded up with responsibilities at the moment.
“I feel for those parents that are battling their work and all the other things they have to do and then to be a teacher , “Board member Holly Grimsley said. “That’s not what they’re supposed to be doing, but they have to because no one else can work that 5 through 10-year-old through what they’re having to do in the morning except them.”
She continued: “It really bothers me that as much as we say it’s hard on everybody, it’s very, very hard on working parents, I don’t know how some of them are actually doing it.”
A transition to Plan B may give relief to some of these parents, but it’s a transition that absolutely won’t be simple.
At the same time parents like Reyes have even said they might still choose to stay in Plan C and keep their children learning remotely out of consideration for their safety and the health of their families.
It’s about finding that balance.
Sorry, this needs a tangent
Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools are in two very different situations. KCS decided to come back under Plan B, but that decision was made easier simply because of the fact that the district is responsible to closer to 6,000 people while CCS is around 39,000.
It’s simply different.
KCS has made the first three weeks work so far. It remains in school while it has reported a total of three positive tests for COVID-19 in that time. There were two positive tests two weeks ago and one last week as Superintendent Chip Buckwell announced in Facebook videos.
Plan B worked well for KCS because it planned to start the year that way and it was more manageable due to the smaller numbers in the district.
Things aren’t that simple for CCS. Starting in Plan C was a logical step due to the numbers, but that choice and the slightly slowing COVID-19 stats made it much more difficult to transition into Plan B. It would almost be easier to transition into Plan A if it weren’t for the infection rate in the County.
Speaking of, Cabarrus Health Alliance reported last week that 6.82 percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the County came back positive. That is up from 5.20 percent two weeks ago and above the CDC’s recommendation of going back to school at 5 percent.
Union County is a district much closer to CCS’s size and it decided to come back under Plan B to start the year. As a result though a few schools have had to shut down due to the virus.
CCS is doing all it can to monitor all of these happenings and weigh them in making their decisions moving forward.
These are things that cannot be overlooked.
Hopeful target date?
CCS did not vote on anything as it comes to getting back to school at Tuesday’s meeting. With the infection rate at what it is for the County, the Board of Education wasn’t going to do that.
There was mention of the end of the quarter being Oct. 22. That date was floated out as a possibility to start the transition, but there was nothing set in stone.
It will take planning to get back to school and it will also take a lower infection rate in the community, a lower total number of cases per week in Cabarrus County, and a continued lowering of the hospitalization rate at local hospitals.
All of that will have to take place over a two- to four-week timeframe as well. But the BOE said it will do what it can to prepare for the chance of getting back while making sure students and employees stay as safe as possible.
“We just got an email just a little bit ago that says, for some reason, I know we all talked about it and it probably means a whole lot more to us, these details, but I think we need to get that out there, what Plan B really will look like when we move back,” Grimsley said. “And I feel like we need to start moving toward that.
“We need to get kids back at some point in time so I would like to see us moving back in that direction.”
You can look at the entire details of Plan B here.
There were also detailed preparations for re-entering school presented at Tuesday’s meeting which you can view here.
Administrators, teachers, parents and students all want children back in school buildings. It’s just a complicated discussion and one the BOE is trying to do its best with as it considers the possible transition back into school buildings.
“I’d like to make sure that we are staying in a thoughtful process from the standpoint of the learning environments,” Board member Cindy Fertenbaugh said, “and don’t put a halt to what teachers need to accomplish with their curriculum delivery.”
