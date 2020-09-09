'One foot in, one foot out': Potential transition to Plan B a complicated one for CCS

“Let’s say that we were leaning toward what Dr. Hill said where if we were going to have kids in front of us and live stream it, well that’s something that the majority of our teachers have never done,” Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder said. “Do they have a period of time that they can practice that, that they can work on that knowing when you’re going to come back?”

When CCS is coming back is far from set in stone. The COVID-19 numbers are not yet where they need to be — according to CDC guidelines — for things to go back to normal.

However, CCS is still planning for that day, so it won’t be caught off guard when it does decide to make that transition. Because the transition is a far from simple one and has to do with far more than just the curriculum.

“Everything’s going to start completely over,” Dr. Hill said. “We cannot ask our teachers to do live streaming for at least two to three weeks because they’ve got to figure out how to get kids (into school), take their temperature, how to line up, how to stay six feet apart.

“I have kids, children do not understand six feet distance, they do this (Dr. Hill motioned by knocking two fists together), because they just want to be together.