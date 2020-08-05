One Life Church holding food drive to keep Cabarrus Blessing Boxes full

CABARRUS COUNTY — One Life Church in Concord will hold a food drive Aug. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. with the hopes of keeping the Cabarrus County Blessing Boxes filled for the foreseeable future.
Creator of the Blessing Boxes Sheryl Kluge has already teamed up with One Life Church in the past on this project — One Life actually has its own box on site located at 1030 Central Dr NW Concord NC 28027 — and it only made sense to hold a drive-thru event in August to help out the community.
The Blessing Boxes have been particularly active since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, and with the $600 a week unemployment benefits ending officially in the last couple of weeks, Kluge is anticipating a higher need in the coming months.
“The community on a whole has been really stepping up,” Kluge said. “But the need is getting bigger than the community assistance.”
She said the need in March and April was very high. She was routinely having to refill each of her five boxes because people were utilizing them so often.
May and June weren’t particularly busy, but Kluge has seen more and more items starting to be taken again in the last couple of months. Unemployment rates in the state and nation remain high and with the benefits expiring and no new stimulus package agreed on as of Monday, people aren’t getting an influx of $1,200 in the immediate future and may be without UI benefits for a while if the Legislative Branch doesn’t come to an agreement soon.
This is why Kluge is anticipating a rise in need and it’s why she is teaming up with One Life Church for this food drive.
People wishing to help can come by on the afternoon of Aug. 22 and bring items such as macaroni and cheese or side dishes or canned goods — anything you can think of to help. Those wishing to drop off items don’t even need to get out of their cars. Boy and Girl Scouts will be working the event and will take the items out of the trunk without any physical contact necessary.
Kluge’s hope is she will be able to collect enough to keep the boxes full for the month of September and maybe longer.
“I’m hoping I can collect enough food to sustain these,” she said.
They will also take monetary donations if someone wants to help out that way. And if a person wants a tax write-off they will be handing out the proper paperwork for that as well.
Kluge created the boxes with the hopes of helping her community, but it is the community that has made these work.
Since the pandemic began, the Blessing Boxes have seen so many donations, and whenever Kluge has asked for someone to help fill up a box that was running out of items, someone has stepped up.
This is exactly what she envisioned when she was considering putting the boxes around the County.
“I tell everybody God is good every day,” Kluge said. “I just spoke to the Mayor (Bill Dusch) last week and I told him, ‘Mayor, you need to be so proud of your residents of Cabarrus County because they have stepped to the plate.’”
The five Blessing Boxes are located at Fire Stations No. 1 and No. 4 in Concord, Cabarrus Health Alliance in Kannapolis, One Life Church in Concord and zMAX Dragway in Concord.
Kluge is also hoping there will be two more added to the County in the fall.
