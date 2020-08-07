Painting history: Kevin Harris paints live at new court house groundbreaking

CABARRUS COUNTY – A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Cabarrus County Government Center yesterday to commemorate the start of construction for the new Cabarrus County Court House in Downtown Concord.
During the ceremony, artists Kevin Harris – who is a part of ClearWater Arts Center – painted live during the event. Two weeks ago, Cabarrus County commissioned Harris to create a painted of what the new court house will look like. His finished piece will be placed on display permanently at the new court house once it is constructed. Using a rendering of the finished plans, Harris went to work.
“It was really fast paced,” he said. “Once I agreed to do it, I started working on it that following Sunday, sketched it and applied paint the next Monday.”
The piece was – according to Harris – about 96% finished before the ceremony. The court house and surrounding rad were complete, but he left some room for spontaneous figures.
“As far as what I will be adding on site,” he said, “I hope to catch people walking around. I want it to feel like the courthouse is already built in my painting and like it is already open for business.”
During the event, Harris chose to incorporate figures from the ceremony into the piece, painting the platform and Superior Court Judge Marty McGee into the piece as he spoke.
Harris said that he used his signature style, palette knife painting, into the creation of the piece. The commission also stretched Harris out of his normal portrait paintings.
“I consider myself a junky in love painting different things. Portraitures is my wheelhouse because I like people but I like to paint any and everything. I like to accept a challenge and push the envelope on all things,” he said.
In Harris’ painting, the viewpoint is from a pedestrian looking at the court house from Union Street. Several of the features of the design are prominent in the piece.
The new courthouse will have several windows allowing for light and differing views of Downtown said Principal Jody Driggs of Silling Architects.
“There are multiple places that will be inside the courthouse that will give a great view of the city,” he said. “From the jury assembly space on the fourth floor, the folks that are called and are serving as a juror, they will have a place to relax on the fourth floor with a view of the Historic Court House cupola.”
Driggs said that when designing the new court house, they wanted to create a green or public activity space like what would have been in front of the Historic Court House. The new court house will have a large open green area off of Means Avenue, Driggs said. The main entrance to the building will also be located there. But there will still be secondary entrance off of Union Street.
“We still wanted to make sure its identity was connect to Union Street,” Driggs said. “It was this idea that Means Avenue would become this grand pedestrian plaza. That outdoor space becomes – not a formal green space – but it becomes an activity space.”
During the ceremony, he said that the dual entrances will keep that new honoring the old concept while still revitalizing the court house.
“Along Church Street, the placement of the new entry lobby and interior public spaces serving the courts will not only establish a new urban edge – they will help to establish an insistency and a direction for a new era of urban and economic development in your downtown,” he said.
The county also kept the theme of remembering history through fact stations placed around the ceremony area outside of the Cabarrus County Government Building. These locations had a historical fact next to a QR code which, when scanned, linked to a video of local historian Judge Clarence Horton giving more detail on the subject.
The ceremony was also live streamed so residents could attend the event without a mass gathering, Digital Strategist & Outreach Coordinator Dominique Clark. Virtual attendees were still able to participate in the fact stations by viewing links in the live stream comment section to Horton’s videos.
“Even though we are in a midst of COVID, we wanted to move forward so that we can still create an experience for our attendees whether on site or virtual,” she said.
Commissioners approved the five-year, 250,000-square-foot renovation and expansion in 2019. Construction on the new court house began earlier this year and is expected to continue through early 2023.
