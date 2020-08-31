Pedestrian in Kannapolis struck and killed

KANNAPOLIS - A pedestrian was struck and killed in the City of Kannapolis last night.

On August 30, 2020, just before midnight, Kannapolis Police Department officers responded to an accident near the intersection of North Cannon Boulevard and East 22nd Street.

Jonathan Bradley Gulledge, 37, of 877 East 22nd Street, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gulledge was struck by a person driving a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice traveling on North Cannon Boulevard.

The investigation found that Gulledge stepped in front of the vehicle at the time of the crash and there was not enough time to avoid hitting Gulledge, A Kannapolis Police Department press release stated.

The investigation is ongoing.