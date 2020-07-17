Pedestrian Safety Initiatives Implemented in Downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS - The speed limit on 15streets in downtown Kannapolis will be lowered from 25 mph to 20 mph following action taken by the Kannapolis City Council on Monday evening. This is part of an ongoing initiative to protect the safety of pedestrians as the downtown becomes more activated with foot and vehicle traffic.
“We knew that as the downtown area became more active with the opening of the Atrium Health Ballpark, the West Avenue Streetscape and businesses we would have more foot and vehicle traffic and we would need to adjust the speed limit accordingly," City Manager Mike Legg said. “We expect to continuously evaluate and implement new safety features as our downtown grows.”
Other steps which will be implemented to improve pedestrian safety include installation of crosswalks, new speed limit and cross walk signage, and removal of tall shrubs in some areas to improve line of sight for pedestrians and motorists.
The speed limit will be decreased from 25 mph to 20 mph on the following streets, effective immediately:
Biotechnology Lane, Laureate Way, Watson Crick Drive, Research Campus Drive, West Avenue, Vance Avenue, Oak Avenue, Cannon Baller Way, Chestnut Drive, Wellness Way, John Snow Drive, Charles Babbage Lane, Cabarrus Drive, D Street and West A Street.
Kannapolis Police Officers will educate pedestrians and motorists who violate the speed limit and/or who jaywalk versus using designated crosswalks as part of the new safety initiative. Citations will be issued when appropriate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!