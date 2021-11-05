PLAYOFF FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Bulls start with A.C. Reynolds in pursuit to make strong regular season pay off

There’s no denying the Warriors are one of the best private-school teams in the state.

Actually, a case could be made that they’re THE best private-school team in the state.

Seriously.

In terms of teams in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, no other squad is closer to being undefeated than the Warriors, who have lost their two games by a combined 11 points.

Not even the one-loss teams in the state have a closer point differential.

And those losses didn’t come to a couple of also-rans; they were to Harrells Christian Academy, the No. 1-seeded team in the Division II playoffs, and Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, the No. 2-seeded team.

But now, it’s winning time for the Warriors, who are seeded third and will face the sixth-seeded Ravens in the first round.

As we’ve detailed all season, the Warriors are explosive on both sides of the ball. They can beat you passing and running, and they can win by creating turnovers on defense or playing the old-fashioned hard-nosed variety highlighted by punishing hits and pressure.