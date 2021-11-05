PLAYOFF FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Spiders take on Tuscola in first postseason appearance since 2017

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Granted, last season’s disappointment came at the hands of traditional power Kings Mountain, but the loss left a bitter taste in the Bulldogs’ mouths, and they’ve used it to inspire them all season.

So expect them to play the Wildcats, who are on a three-game skid after finishing fourth in their conference (the Mid-State 2A) and getting the West’s 23rd seed, as if it’s a state-title matchup.

The Bulldogs are flying high after dominating their way to the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A title this season, highlighting it with last week’s 27-0 win over the team that was supposed to be their greatest challenger, Mount Pleasant.

The Bulldogs – seeded 10th in the West – are playing with both swagger and humility, which is the perfect blend this time of year, and their fans will give them an inspiring atmosphere, as this is the first home playoff game the team has had since 2018.

Mount Pleasant (6-4) at Maiden (10-0)

What started out as a season with league-championship promise has turned into a rough few weeks for Mount Pleasant.