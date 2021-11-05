PLAYOFF FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Tigers make trip to Maiden for a Class 2A clash

The Blue Devils have gone undefeated for the past two regular seasons, and they’re plenty hungry to avoid the first-round upset they endured last season.

This year’s Mount Pleasant defense has statistically been one of the best in school history. Despite last week’s 27-point loss to Jay M. Robinson, it’s important to remember that the Tigers have shut out five teams this season. Look for them to make adjustments under the win-or-go home circumstances. But this also will probably be the unit’s toughest test of the season, with the Blue Devils being so tough through the air and on the ground.

But in addition to being more technically sound, look for the Tigers to play inspired football tonight, as beloved head coach Mike Johns announced he is retiring after the season.

They’ll want that retirement party to be delayed as long as possible.

Asheville A.C. Reynolds (7-3) at Hickory Ridge (8-2)

Not only were the Ragin’ Bulls the most dominant team in Cabarrus County this season, they also owned the Greater Metro 4 Conference, tearing through the league undefeated.