PLAYOFF FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Warriors begin first leg of possible run to a title against Ravenscroft

The Tigers lost their final two regular-season games to wind up third in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference. Then, they were given the 30th seed in the Class 2A West Region, which came with the reward of having a first-round matchup with the third-seeded Blue Devils, who are also the 20th-ranked team – across all four classifications – in North Carolina, according to MaxPreps.com.

The Blue Devils are the champions of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, along with being well-rounded and tough, especially with their noisy home crowd behind them. In addition, they have a savvy leader at quarterback in senior Ethan Rhodes (29 touchdowns against four interceptions) and a shifty running back in Ben Gibbs (1,217 yards with an average of 8.6 yards per carry).

The Blue Devils have gone undefeated for the past two regular seasons, and they’re plenty hungry to avoid the first-round upset they endured last season.

This year’s Mount Pleasant defense has statistically been one of the best in school history. Despite last week’s 27-point loss to Jay M. Robinson, it’s important to remember that the Tigers have shut out five teams this season. Look for them to make adjustments under the win-or-go home circumstances. But this also will probably be the unit’s toughest test of the season, with the Blue Devils being so tough through the air and on the ground.