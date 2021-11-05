PLAYOFF FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Warriors begin first leg of possible run to a title against Ravenscroft

Postseason football is in full effect.
No more jockeying for position in the conference standings. No more, “We’ll get ’em next Friday” after a tough loss.
Lose now, and your season is complete.
That’s the situation six Cabarrus County teams are in as the first-round of the state playoffs kick off for both public and private schools tonight.
Here’s a rundown of the games:
Raleigh Ravenscroft (6-4) at Cabarrus Warriors (7-2)
There’s no denying the Warriors are one of the best private-school teams in the state.
Actually, a case could be made that they’re THE best private-school team in the state.
Seriously.
In terms of teams in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, no other squad is closer to being undefeated than the Warriors, who have lost their two games by a combined 11 points.
Not even the one-loss teams in the state have a closer point differential.
And those losses didn’t come to a couple of also-rans; they were to Harrells Christian Academy, the No. 1-seeded team in the Division II playoffs, and Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, the No. 2-seeded team.
But now, it’s winning time for the Warriors, who are seeded third and will face the sixth-seeded Ravens in the first round.
As we’ve detailed all season, the Warriors are explosive on both sides of the ball. They can beat you passing and running, and they can win by creating turnovers on defense or playing the old-fashioned hard-nosed variety highlighted by punishing hits and pressure.
Ravenscroft is riding a two-game losing streak but is capable of putting up big offensive numbers when necessary – the Ravens have scored at least 50 points on three occasions, while the Warriors haven’t done it once.
But in the head-to-head battle, the Warriors have already vanquished the Ravens one time this season, defeating them, 24-14, in the season opener, so Cabarrus will be cooking with confidence.
Asheville A.C. Reynolds (7-3) at Hickory Ridge (8-2)
Not only were the Ragin’ Bulls the most dominant team in Cabarrus County this season, they also owned the Greater Metro 4 Conference, tearing through the league undefeated.
Most of those GMC games weren’t close, with Hickory Ridge winning its six league contests by an average of 29 points. But this year’s new N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff format – no more subdivisions, such as 4AA, 3AA, etc. – means there likely won’t be many first-round “gimme” games like we’ve seen in the past.
Reynolds comes to Harrisburg as a prime example of that.
The Rockets finished second to Asheville in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference this season and are the 26th-seeded team in the West Region. Like the seventh-seeded Bulls, the Rockets have the ability to put up big offensive numbers on any given Friday – they scored at least 52 points in a game four times this season and had 48 in another – and can also play tough defense (10 points per game allowed).
Can the Ragin’ Bulls still run away with this?
They can.
In fact, their entire regular season has been built around this time of the year, as their schedule has featured some of the state’s best teams (i.e. Charlotte Catholic and Charlotte Chambers), and they’ve established themselves as a team of that caliber, evidenced by their No. 16 ranking in the state, according to MaxPreps.com.
If the Bulls win tonight, they could see Chambers – which won the 4AA state title two years in a row – again in the second round.
But getting there won’t be like another Friday night stroll through the GMC.
West Stokes (5-4) at Jay M. Robinson (9-1)
Jay M. Robinson got one of the more favorable first-round matchups, but that doesn’t mean the Bulldogs are taking anything for granted – especially after last season’s first-round playoff exit.
Granted, last season’s disappointment came at the hands of traditional power Kings Mountain, but the loss left a bitter taste in the Bulldogs’ mouths, and they’ve used it to inspire them all season.
So expect them to play the Wildcats, who are on a three-game skid after finishing fourth in their conference (the Mid-State 2A) and getting the West’s 23rd seed, as if it’s a state-title matchup.
The Bulldogs are flying high after dominating their way to the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A title this season, highlighting it with last week’s 27-0 win over the team that was supposed to be their greatest challenger, Mount Pleasant.
The Bulldogs – seeded 10th in the West – are playing with both swagger and humility, which is the perfect blend this time of year, and their fans will give them an inspiring atmosphere, as this is the first home playoff game the team has had since 2018.
Waynesville Tuscola (6-4) at Concord (6-3)
Overall, it has been a dream season for Concord, as it enjoyed a six-game winning streak and won its first South Piedmont 3A Conference title in six seasons.
But the harsh reality is that the Spiders are entering the playoffs on an emotional low after last week’s 47-point drubbing to rival A.L. Brown in their seventh straight “Battle for the Bell” loss.
The Spiders have been a resilient team all season, so maybe they won’t carry what happened last week into their first-round matchup with the Mountaineers.
They can’t afford to.
Tuscola comes in as the 23rd seed in the West after finishing third in the Mountain 7 3A Conference, thanks to an offense that shows balance at times but prefers to go airborne.
The Spiders, who are seeded 10th in the West, don’t necessarily mind that, though, because they have the defensive linemen to come in and apply pressure, linebackers who enjoy tackling in the open field and defensive backs who think any 50-50 ball is theirs.
Not to mention the fact that the Mountaineers are inclined to give up points, and the Spiders have a superb running game.
What’s that mean tonight?
That remains to be seen.
As strong as the season was overall for the Spiders, this group is new to the playoff atmosphere, as Concord is making its first postseason appearance since 2017.
Concord hasn’t won a playoff game since 2015.
Mount Pleasant (6-4) at Maiden (10-0)
What started out as a season with league-championship promise has turned into a rough few weeks for Mount Pleasant.
The Tigers lost their final two regular-season games to wind up third in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference. Then, they were given the 30th seed in the Class 2A West Region, which came with the reward of having a first-round matchup with the third-seeded Blue Devils, who are also the 20th-ranked team – across all four classifications – in North Carolina, according to MaxPreps.com.
The Blue Devils are the champions of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, along with being well-rounded and tough, especially with their noisy home crowd behind them. In addition, they have a savvy leader at quarterback in senior Ethan Rhodes (29 touchdowns against four interceptions) and a shifty running back in Ben Gibbs (1,217 yards with an average of 8.6 yards per carry).
The Blue Devils have gone undefeated for the past two regular seasons, and they’re plenty hungry to avoid the first-round upset they endured last season.
This year’s Mount Pleasant defense has statistically been one of the best in school history. Despite last week’s 27-point loss to Jay M. Robinson, it’s important to remember that the Tigers have shut out five teams this season. Look for them to make adjustments under the win-or-go home circumstances. But this also will probably be the unit’s toughest test of the season, with the Blue Devils being so tough through the air and on the ground.
But in addition to being more technically sound, look for the Tigers to play inspired football tonight, as beloved head coach Mike Johns announced he is retiring after the season.
They’ll want that retirement party to be delayed as long as possible.
Cox Mill (5-5) at Greensboro Grimsley (10-0)
Cox Mill is one of four Greater Metro 4 Conference teams to make the playoffs, joining Hickory Ridge, Lake Norman and Mooresville.
Despite how Hickory Ridge ran through the conference, the Chargers come from a good league.
The Chargers are battle-tested, hungry and well-coached.
But this is one tough first-round draw for them, to say the least.
The Whirlies are one of state’s best teams – ranked fourth in the state – and among the handful of squads many think could win the 4A title. Especially since they’ve won 20 straight games and were the 4A champions last season.
As champions of the Metro 4A Conference this season, the Whirlies are the second-seeded team in the West Region. The only other team seeded ahead of them is Cornelius Hough, which routed the Chargers by 41 points earlier this season.
Nonetheless, Cox Mill, seeded 31st in the West, proved it can play with top-tier teams, as it put a scare into GMC champ Hickory Ridge last month. Ultimately, though, turnovers began to haunt the Chargers, and they must avoid such mistakes against the opportunistic Whirlies, who average 44 points per game.