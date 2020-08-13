Postal worker attacked by dogs while on delivery

A United States Postal Service employee was attacked by two dogs while delivering a package to a residence in Concord last week.
On Aug. 6, as the postal service worker was approaching the front door of the residence, two dogs came from the back entrance and attacked the worker, said Lt. Jimmy Torelli of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.
The attack happened at 291 Sunderland Road SW.
When the dogs attacked, the worker was able to use a vehicle as shelter from the dogs. But the worker still sustained several injuries. The owner of the dogs was able to get between the dogs and the postal worker before a sheriff’s deputy arrived.
Once the deputy was on scene, he called for Cabarrus County EMS due to the injuries the postal carrier sustained.
Torelli said the dogs had been in the house but left through a doggy door at the back door. The owners also had an electric fence around the property. But the mail carrier was inside the perimeter of the fence during the attack to deliver the package. There was also a “Beware of Dog” sign on the property.
The owners did not violate any county ordinance or state law, Torelli said, but due to the attack, the dogs were taken into a 10-day quarantine. The owners are also required to post more signage alerting people to the dogs. The dogs will also have to be muzzled and on a leash when they are outside the owner’s house, Torelli said. The doggy door, he said, will remain locked so the dogs cannot leave freely.
Torelli said that the homeowner was expecting the package to be delivered on a later date. So the owners were not prepared to restrain the dogs when the postal worker arrived.
The Independent Tribune contacted officials from the Concord postal service office, but received no comment about the attack.
Torelli said that residents should be reminded to be aware of where their dogs are at all times because anyone could walk up to a house.
“You never know who is going to approach, whether it is a child, a neighbor, a UPS man with a wrong address,” he said. “You never know who is entering your property. So always be aware of where your dogs are. If they are outside, make sure they are properly secured to make sure there are no unwarranted bites.”
He explained that, when dogs are outdoors but still on the owner’s property, the county ordinance states that the dog must be on a leash or under some sort of physical restraint, unless the owner is present and the dog follows verbal commands. An electric fence is considered a physical restraint, but there must be a permanent sign on the premises stating that there is an invisible fence.
