PresPro founders are Entrepreneur of The Year 2020 Southeast Award Finalist

Ernst & Young LLP announced August 13 that John Sears and Josh Collins of PresPro were named Entrepreneur of The Year® 2020 Southeast Award finalists.
For 34 years, the Entrepreneur of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform the world. Sears and Collins were selected as one of 30 finalists from a competitive pool of nominations by a panel of independent judges.
Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event in early October and will join a lifelong community of Entrepreneur of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.
Entrepreneur of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity, financial performance, societal impact, and commitment to building a values-based company, innovation, and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries.
"It is a huge honor to be recognized for EY Entrepreneur of the year finalists for the second time. It has been said that relationships are the key to success in business. That couldn’t be more true in our case. Without the support of our amazing Employees and Vendors at PresPro, we would not have been able to reach the heights that we have. So although it is our names being recognized… it is really the people behind us that we share this honor with and who make it happen for PresPro each and every day," John Sears and Josh Collins said in a joint statement.
PresPro began in 2009, and has worked hard to become a premier custom home builder in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the surrounding region. We pride ourselves in bringing every last detail together to form spectacular custom homes and spaces that best serve our neighbors and clients.
Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year™ Award in June 2021.
Entrepreneur of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.
