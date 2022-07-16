PRO BASEBALL: By making All-Star Game, HR Derby, Northwest grad Seager headed to familiar territory

Corey Seager is going back to Cali … Cali.

Although it probably came later than he would have liked, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that the Northwest Cabarrus High School alum would be returning to the place he enjoyed so much success for the first part of his career – Dodger Stadium – for the All-Star Game Tuesday night.

This will be the 28-year-old Seager’s third All-Star Game appearance.

In addition, the league also announced that Seager will be one of the eight participants in Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Seager, who spent his first seven years as a shortstop with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing a monster free-agent deal with the Texas Rangers in the offseason, was not initially selected when the All-Stars were announced over the past two weeks. But he was added as a replacement when Toronto Blue Jays’ outfielder George Springer, who had been suffering from a sore elbow, chose not to participate.

In the Home Run Derby, he will take on Seattle Mariners’ rookie Julio Rodriguez in the first round. Seager is currently seventh in the American League with 21 home runs.

Seager hasn’t played in Dodger Stadium since his blockbuster move to the Rangers last November, when he signed a $10-year deal worth $325 million. It’s the biggest contract in MLB history when it comes to total money.

It also includes a $100,000 bonus for being selected an All-Star.

But when Seager found out he was going to visiting his old stomping grounds as an American League All-Star, he was just trying to take it all in.

“I don’t know how to comprehend it yet,” Seager told reporters Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. “It will be an interesting experience in a couple of ways, I think. It’s going to be fun. It’s a place that has meant a lot to me, a place I’ve spent a lot of time, a place I’ve had a lot of success in my career. They gave me the opportunity to play professional baseball, and to go back for the first time, it’ll be kind of surreal.”

Seager was the Dodgers’ first-round draft pick after graduating from Northwest in 2012 and went on to become the No. 1-ranked prospect in Minor League Baseball.

When he was called up to “The Show,” he did not disappoint, being named the 2016 National League Rookie of the Year.

Seager’s smooth left-handed swing helped the Dodgers reach the World Series in 2020, and he played so well that he led them to the championship while being named Most Valuable Player of both the NLCS and the World Series.

According to the Dallas Morning News, when Springer backed out of the All-Star Game last week, the league already had met all its position-player needs for fan and player voting, as required by the CBA. It gave the league the latitude to choose anyone it wanted.

It wanted Seager, who is one of the games bright, young stars.

Seager was the AL Player of the Week last week and had homered in five of his last six games. But part of what kept Seager from being selected initially was the fact he only ranked 25th in the AL in on-base plus slugging (.787) entering Thursday. There were eight players ahead of him in that category that are not on the AL roster.

Seager also had a batting average of .245, although he had added 10 doubles and 48 RBIs this season.

Playing in the All-Star Game is nothing new for Seager, who previously participated as a reserve in 2016 and 2017. This will be Seager’s second time participating in the Home Run Derby, having made his first appearance in 2016. That year, he lost in the first round to Baltimore’s Mark Trumbo after having a strong showing by smacking 15 balls out of San Diego’s Petco Park. The 15 homers were the third-most in the first round out of the eight participants, but Trumbo had 16.

It was during the 2016 Home Run Derby that fans nationwide fell even deeper in love with Seager’s story when he had his father, Jeff, come in from Kannapolis and pitch to him on the grand stage.

In this year’s Derby field, Seager will be joined by two-time defending champion Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuña Jr., Juan Soto, Albert Pujols, Kyle Schwarber, Rodríguez and José Ramírez.

Just as the halfway point of the season, Seager’s 21 homers are the third highest single-season total of his career. Seager also hit home runs in a five consecutive games, a streak that ended Wednesday night, which the Dallas Morning News said tied the second-longest home run streak in Rangers history.