PRO BASEBALL: With ‘dream job,’ Hickory Ridge alum DeVos focused on long, winding road to the majors

HARRISBURG — Back in 2011, an 11-year-old Little Leaguer from Harrisburg suddenly found himself lucky enough to be living a little boy’s dream.

Already a baseball fanatic, Nolan DeVos was sitting in Missouri’s Busch Stadium that October watching his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals, playing the Texas Rangers in Game 6 of the World Series.

It was magical.

There was the great Albert Pujols, smack in the middle of his prime, pounding his massive fist into his glove as he stood at first base. There was the gray-beard Lance Berkman looking spry as he smacked a clutch hit that took fans off the edge of their seats. There was Cardinals manager Tony LaRussa, still somehow his pensive, stoic self amid all the madness of a packed Busch Stadium.

And taking it all in was a wide-eyed DeVos, who went crazy, just like the other 47,324 people in the building, when David Freese hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Cardinals the 10-9 win.

It was there, nearly 730 miles from his tiny hometown, that Nolan DeVos’ big-time dreams began to take shape.

“Just being in a big-league stadium is an experience that (most people) never get to feel,” DeVos says nearly 11 years later, still speaking with a little boy’s wonder of that life-altering night. “After that, I guess I always thought that would be something great to do. You get to sit in the stands, but being on that field one day pitching is definitely something I always thought about.”

The journey had begun.

For DeVos, it was a road that featured springs and summers with a youth club called the Slammers, then the Carolina Bulldogs to Hickory Ridge Middle School and eventually Hickory Ridge High. Then DeVos — who matured into a 6-foot, hard-throwing right-hander — made his way to Davidson College, where he drew the attention of a big-league scout.

And last Monday, what do you know?

DeVos found himself one step closer to his dream when the Houston Astros selected him in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Speaking to the Independent Tribune a day after being drafted, DeVos still tried to grasp the enormity of what happened. The Astros had seen enough of him to make him the 163rd player picked. That’s the stuff of dreams. Every year, millions of kids — and grown men — throughout the world take to the diamond and imagine becoming a big-league prospect one day.

And as he sat in his Harrisburg living room watching the draft with his parents, Dan and Aimee, and brother JJ, he found himself in disbelief as the words “Nolan DeVos” flashed on the TV screen.

Now DeVos was more than a prospect; he was a pro.

“I think as you go through the season, (being drafted is) in the back of your mind, but you don’t want to think about it too much, and I think I handled that pretty well,” DeVos said. “But it’s definitely one of those things you always think about. But until you’re really in the moment, you never know what’s going to happen.

“To get that call and see my name pop up on the screen was a lifelong dream there. It’s definitely something I wanted to do, but it’s one of those things you never really think is going to happen until it does.”

Foundations

Like many little boys, DeVos grew up dreaming of a big-league future, but for him, even though he had prodigious talent, it was far from a sure thing.

He had been a dominant player at Hickory Ridge High. In his senior season with the Ragin’ Bulls, he was a terror on the mound, being named Southwestern 4A Pitcher of the Year, and in the batter’s box, batting .344 with 13 RBIs and a team-leading three home runs and two triples.

Still, somehow, only small schools were willing to offer him scholarship dollars.

At one point it was so bad that DeVos considered simply going to N.C. State as a regular student, just because he liked the school and its academics, and perhaps trying to walk on to the Wolfpack baseball team. But then, in the winter of his senior season at Hickory Ridge, Davidson College said it was interested in making him a member of its team.

As a walk-on.

DeVos took the opportunity, and he flourished at the school that sits on the banks of Lake Norman under the watchful eyes of Wildcats head coach Rucker Taylor and pitching coach Parker Bangs.

During DeVos’ sophomore season, an MLB scout told the Davidson coaches, “Hey, he’s got a shot.” But as the college season continued, DeVos didn’t hear much else.

Last summer, though, DeVos got the experience of his baseball life when he played summer ball in Eastern North Carolina with the Wilson Tobs of the Coast Plain League.

Not having the uber-challenging academic course load at Davidson to worry about as the semester wound down, DeVos could simply focus on baseball. And, boy, did it pay dividends. His fastball got north of 96 mph at its peak, and for most of the summer, it was regularly in the mid-90s.

“I was throwing the hardest I had ever thrown,” DeVos recalled. “That was a really fun time. That was pretty cool just to see those numbers. It was one of those things where you didn’t know if you’d ever get there.”

Working as a closer for the Tobs, DeVos went 1-0 with 18 strikeouts and two saves in 7.2 innings of action, and he boasted an ERA of 0.00. That attracted more major attention, specifically from the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles.

In fact, during last year’s MLB draft, the Orioles called DeVos right before the 11th round. They were interested, but they wanted to know how DeVos would feel about being taken in such a spot, particularly about the financial ramifications.

Always cordial, DeVos told the Orioles he didn’t think such a move would be in his best interests at the moment.

“I went back to school,” DeVos said. “The Orioles were kind of seeing what I was thinking about (entering) the draft and what kind of money or round I was looking for. By that point, I didn’t think it was enough to pull me away from Davidson, especially with two more years left there and the fifth year (of eligibility because) of COVID we got.

“It definitely worked out for me.”

Davidson dominance

DeVos returned to Davidson refocused and with a new mindset on his position.

“I was just a closer in Wilson,” DeVos said, “but when I came back to Davidson (last) fall, the starting role was something I always wanted to do, and my coaches thought it would be a good idea and help the team out a lot.”

With new-found heat on his fastball and a heart focused on becoming a draft pick, DeVos tore up the Atlantic 10. In his junior campaign with the Wildcats, DeVos worked as the Friday starter and registered an A-10-leading 2.40 ERA and 106 strikeouts. Opponents knew he was the Wildcats’ ace, and they still couldn’t handle him.

Still, DeVos didn’t really know what to expect when it came to his future.

Before the draft, DeVos was being projected as a player who could go anywhere from Round 8 to Round 10. But as the draft began last week, DeVos said his agent, Concord resident Josh Knipp of KHG Sports Management, told him there were some teams that were interested in him in Round 2, with the Astros being one of them. Then, it was perhaps the sixth or seven round. Anything could happen. But DeVos knew he was a wanted man.

His emotions were everywhere, so DeVos tried to do more than just sitting in his living room waiting. At times, he went out and threw. Then he went and lifted weights.

Then, around Pick 160, Knipp called from a draft war room he and his associates had set up in his Concord basement, and uttered the sweetest words: “Dude, they’re going to go with you or another guy soon.”

DeVos gathered himself.

“And then a minute later,” DeVos said, “(Knipp) called me again and was like, ‘Are you watching right now?’ And sure enough, my name popped up.”

Once it happened, all the DeVoses celebrated heartily. Although only Dan, Aimee and JJ were at home watching with Nolan when he was chosen on Day 2 of the MLB draft, they soon FaceTimed with extended family in Rochester, New York, and Chicago, sharing the news. Then, on Tuesday night, they had a gathering with more family and friends in Harrisburg as another celebration.

It was real.

Career move

About 10 minutes after selecting DeVos, Astros scout Andrew Johnson, who had connected with the former Ragin’ Bull before the draft, called to give him a bit of a welcome to the franchise. DeVos took it all in.

Often, players in DeVos’ position, with two years of eligibility at Davidson remaining, face the decision of whether to sign with the big-league club or go back to school. But DeVos already knew what he was going to do.

“I’ve decided that I’m going to sign with the Astros and start my professional career,” DeVos said Tuesday. “The junior year is when most guys go. That’s when you’re going to have the most leverage as a college athlete, and that’s definitely part of (of why I am turning pro). But also, the Astros are a great organization, especially for pitchers. They develop really well. Their technology and how they train their guys and work with them is some of the best in the majors. So it’s really a perfect time for me.

“I had a great time at Davidson. I’m really grateful that Coach Taylor and Coach Bangs helped me so much. But I think I was ready for this step, and I’m excited to do it.”

DeVos flew to Houston on Thursday to take a physical and meet with team officials. On Friday, he signed a minor-league contract with the Astros for what www.spotrac.com reported was a signing bonus of $197,500.

DeVos said after he signed his contract that he expected to go to Florida for training, and he said he hopes to end up with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to throw some innings.

That would be great for DeVos because 1) the Woodpeckers are the Astros Low-A affiliate but located in North Carolina, and 2) are members of the Carolina League’s South Division, where they share space with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

That means someday, Cabarrus County residents could see DeVos pitching at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Either way, a new journey begins, and DeVos can’t wait. He’s even excited about the not-so-glamourous aspects of minor-league life, like the long bus rides to cities a lot smaller than Harrisburg to the late-night fast-food binges. Everything he saw in the movie “Bull Durham” and more.

“Yeah, I think I got kind of a taste of that with summer ball,” DeVos said. “You have road trips (and spend) four, five, six hours on the bus. I think that’s when you really get to know everyone else you’re playing with. You play some card games, you play some Mafia (a friendly game common among baseball teams). You do a lot of things with those guys. It’s part of the experience, just like with everything, and definitely something I’m really looking forward to.”

Its clear DeVos was ecstatic as he discussed his new circumstances — toughing it out, earning his keep as a man and seeing parts of the country he’s never seen as he pursues one day pitching in the Astros’ Minute Maid Park.

But, he said, he also hasn’t forgotten about the village that helped him get to this point.

He came from a family in which life often surrounded the diamond. His mom, Aimee, was a softball player at Drake University in Iowa and went on to become the head softball coach at UNC Charlotte for 25 years. His dad, Dan, played collegiately at the University of Charleston in West Virginia. Both gave him his baseball acumen and, most of all, support and encouragement that he could accomplish his dream. His younger brother, JJ, also played at Hickory Ridge and has signed with Gaston College.

Nolan literally ALWAYS had someone to throw the ball to. His lawn in Harrisburg might as well have had chalked lines and bases rather than shrubs.

Those Slammer and Carolina Bulldogs teams, he said, meant everything to his development, too, whether it was learning from Scott Casey or Tom Whitestone, the father of his best friend, Sammy Whitestone and the associate athletics director for media relations for the Charlotte 49ers.

Hickory Ridge Middle was some of the most fun times of DeVos’ life, as were his days at Hickory Ridge High under the tutelage of Brendan Knapp and Cory Childress.

“Coach Knapp and Coach Childress really helped me develop into who I was going to be,” he said.

And in his 12th-grade year, when he spent a stint working with John Steele of the On Deck Academy O’s, he said the direction of his life changed.

“That’s when I started to feel like my best chance of playing college baseball was as a pitcher,” DeVos said. “It was incredible.”

And now here he is, having made the quantum leap of going from a kid taking it all in while in frigid Busch Stadium one glorious October night to signing a contract with a professional baseball franchise.

Dreams do come true.

But now, being a professional baseball player isn’t just a dream for DeVos. It’s an occupation. A full-time, 80-hours-a-week, eat-and-sleep-your-career occupation.

“It’s very exciting to think about,” DeVos said. “In the last couple weeks of our (college) season, for baseball, since it lasts so long, you finish school up, and you’ve got nothing but baseball. Coach Taylor always said that was a time you feel like a professional baseball player because all you’re doing is baseball. Getting a little taste of that (in Wilson) was definitely fun. But baseball is my career choice now.

“And it’s my dream job.”