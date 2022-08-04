 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRO BASKETBAL: Former Northwest standout Tucker to play overseas

  Updated
08-05 RAYJON TUCKER 1

Ex-Northwest Cabarrus standout Rayjon Tucker (right), who has spent parts of three seasons in the NBA, was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks and signed with an Australian team.

 GETTY IMAGES

CONCORD – Rayjon Tucker’s professional basketball career will continue, however, it will no longer be in the NBA.

At least this season.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks waived Tucker, a former standout player at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

A short time later, Tucker agreed to a contract with Melbourne United of the Australian National Basketball League for the 2022-23 season.

This will be Tucker’s first time playing overseas.

Tucker has played in 39 career NBA games in his three-year professional career. He has spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee. He has been productive in limited action, averaging three points and one rebound despite playing just 7.7 minutes per game.

But Tucker has been a star in the NBA’s G League since he turned pro in 2019 and went undrafted with a year of college eligibility left.

Tucker is the all-time leading scorer for the Wisconsin Herd, which is the Bucks’ G League affiliate. In 27 regular-season games last season for the Herd, he put up 21.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 53% from the field.

He also has spent time with the Salt Lake City Stars and the Delaware Blue Coats. His career G League scoring average is 21.3 points per game.

In April, Tucker signed a contract with the Bucks but was waived just before the start of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He was soon added back to the roster and played with the team this summer.

Tucker appeared in two regular-season and eight playoff games with Milwaukee last season and averaged 1.7 points in 6.1 minutes per game.

