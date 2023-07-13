As one Cabarrus County basketball legend – Central Cabarrus graduate Ish Smith – is in the twilight of an NBA career, three more pursue the dream in earnest this summer.

It’s been that kind of productive year for folks from Hoopsville, N.C.

In his 13th season, Smith won an NBA title with the Denver Nuggets last month. Now, three Cox Mill graduates – Matt Morgan, Wendell Moore Jr. and Leaky Black – are trying to impress in the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas.

Moore, who is the only player in Cabarrus County history to ever get drafted by an NBA team, is fairly safe to make the Minnesota Timberwolves roster after playing with the team as the 26th overall pick last season. But he’s trying to find a spot in the rotation after spending part of last season in the G League.

Black, who started his career at Concord High, wasn’t chosen in this year’s NBA draft but signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets and is expected himself to see lots of time in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.

Things are not quite as clear for Morgan, who was Cox Mill’s all-time leading scorer before Moore came along and broke his record, eventually becoming the county’s career leader in points among boys.

Morgan making it happen

Morgan – who has long been a professional – was lightly recruited coming out of Cox Mill but went on to an All-American career at Cornell University, becoming the Ivy League’s second-most prolific scorer, behind only the great Bill Bradley.

Morgan previously played in the Summer League with the Toronto Raptors in 2021 and proved productive, averaging 11.3 points per game in a little more than 14 minutes per game. He also spent time in the G League with the Raptors’ organization.

This past season, Morgan starred in the French Elite Pro A League and was a finalist for MVP honors alongside Victor Wembanyama, the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-2 Morgan averaged 20.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds, being named the league’s top shooting guard.

He has promptly shown why.

In his two outings in Las Vegas this summer, Moore is averaging a healthy 12 points per game, second on the team, while grabbing 2.5 rebounds and handing out 2.5 assists.

In the Clippers’ opener against the Utah Jazz, a 105-99 defeat, Morgan came off the bench but was on the floor 23 minutes. The Charger legend made six of his 10 field goal attempts, and two of his six 3-pointers, to score 14 points. He added three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Morgan then played 20 minutes in an 80-70 win over the Sacramento Kings and tallied 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting (2-of-6 from 3) while adding two rebounds and two assists.

Morgan did not play in Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Clippers are slated to face the Philadelphia 76ers today at 4:30 p.m.

Giving them Moore

Moore was his usual, multi-faceted self in Vegas, putting up 15 points, six assists, four assists, one black and a steal in his only appearance.

Some reporters in Minnesota felt Moore had a lot to prove this summer, even though he showed flashes at times as a rookie last season.

Moore found himself spending time in the G League last year, where averaged more than 19 points per game. He also had a standout performance when the Timberwolves faced the Memphis Grizzlies and he was assigned to defend NBA superstar Ja Morant.

In his only NBA start, Moore held Morant to 8-for-20 shooting with seven turnovers and registered seven points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal himself.

After the game, with arena still full of Minnesota fans, Timberwolves star and former No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards gave Moore a shout-out over the loudspeakers.

But reporter Tim Garrison wrote on dunkingwithwolves.com that Moore “looked hesitant and timid on the offensive end of the floor” throughout the season.

He didn’t look hesitant on July 7 against the Sacramento Kings, attacking the basket with authority and showing the ability to blow by defenders and either score or hand out assists. Moore led the team with 18 field goal attempts, making five, and was 3-of-12 from 3-point range. He made both his free throws.

The Timberwolves were scheduled to play the Sacramento Kings Thursday.

Always bet on Black

Black only saw action in one of the Hornets’ three summer league games in Las Vegas, taking the floor on the first day when Charlotte played the San Antonio Spurs and Wembanyama.

That night, Black played a little over 13 minutes and missed his only field goal attempt, although he grabbed four rebounds and had an assist.

The next two games in Vegas, against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, Black did play because of the coach’s decision.

Black played in one other summer league game with the Hornets, when they faced the Golden State Warriors in the Sacramento Summer League. He went 0-for-4 from the field, missing three 3-pointers, but was busy hauling in five rebounds.

Brandon Miller, the rookie from Alabama who was the Hornets’ No. 2 overall draft pick, has led the team with 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in Las Vegas.

The Hornets played their final summer league game Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.