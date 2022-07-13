PRO BASKETBALL: Alexander shows CabCo swag, sweet jump shot; Moore Jr., Tucker play well in summer league

Basketball aficionados in Cabarrus County might remember how sweet Ty-Shon Alexander’s jump shot was back when he played at Concord Middle and Concord High School.

Alexander took his marksmanship with him to a few other high schools after that and then transported it to the Midwest, where he starred for Creighton University. But ever since he turned pro in 2020, local fans hadn’t seen it much, mainly because Alexander rarely saw the court in his one season with the Phoenix Suns, and it was hard to catch his games last year as he continued his career in Italy.

But Sunday evening in Las Vegas, Alexander’s syrupy stroke was on display for all to see – folks watching on TV and the Internet from Cabarrus County, along with NBA general managers, scouts, coaches and players.

Most important, the Charlotte Hornets got to witness it, because it paid great dividends for Alexander’s hometown team.

Alexander scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Hornets to an 89-82 sudden-death double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA2K23 Summer League game at the University of Nevada Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center.

Alexander came off the bench to drain four of his nine 3-point attempts while adding six assists and three rebounds.

Alexander’s baskets were clutch, too. He knocked down a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in regulation to knot the game and force the first overtime period. He showed flair in the process, holding his goose-neck form just a few extra moments after the ball swished through the nets as he turned and headed back downcourt.

Alexander’s performance was even more impressive because he had suffered what was described as a sprained ankle in the Hornets’ summer-league game two days earlier, and his status was uncertain going into Sunday. Nonetheless, Alexander played nearly 30 minutes for the Hornets, and he led the team in scoring and rebounds.

Alexander’s shooting wasn’t the only way he made a difference.

During the sudden-death period, in which the first team to score wins the game, the 6-foot-4 Alexander was at point guard. He drove right and got an edge on his defender, Scotty Pippen Jr., and kicked the ball in the corner to JT Thor, who made a 3-pointer to end the game.

Alexander walked off the court holding his hand triumphantly in the air as the Hornets celebrated.

Alexander and the Hornets are back in action Wednesday, when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 5 p.m., with the game airing on ESPNU.

Wendell Moore Jr.

Former Cox Mill star Wendell Moore Jr. had seven points, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 70-63 summer-league loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion.

Moore played about 28½ minutes in the game and made three of his 11 field goal attempts, including 1-of-8 3-pointers.

Although Moore Jr. didn’t have big offensive numbers, the game’s television announcers regularly pointed out his court savvy, ability to find the open teammate from his point guard position, and his defensive ability.

Rayjon Tucker

Former Northwest Cabarrus High School standout Rayjon Tucker tallied eight points and three assists in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 111-109 summer-league loss to the Boston Celtics Monday at Cox Pavilion.

As a starter for the Bucks, Tucker went 2-for-6 from the field and knocked down one of his four 3-pointers.

Milwaukee next plays on Wednesday at 4 p.m., when the meet Moore and the Timberwolves. That game is to be broadcast on NBA TV.