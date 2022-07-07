PRO BASKETBALL: Cabarrus County’s Alexander, Moore Jr. prepare for NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas

CONCORD – Cabarrus sports fans need to make sure they find ways – and there are many – to tune into some NBA basketball this summer.

If they don’t, they’re going to miss out on seeing two of the top players to come through the county in recent years pursue their way to the highest level.

Wendell Moore Jr. and Ty-Shon Alexander each cut their teeth on Cabarrus County high school gyms, and they’ll both be trying to establish themselves in the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas over the next week and a half.

Games will take place at the University of Nevada Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, and they’ll air live on television on ESPN, ESPNU and NBA TV. The contests may also be streamed on the ESPN App.

Alexander, the eldest of the Cabarrus duo, has NBA experience, while Moore will be getting his first taste of pro action, albeit mostly against fellow rookies and journeymen trying to find their way onto league rosters or improve their stock for overseas contracts.

Alexander will represent his hometown Charlotte Hornets in the NBA summer league, while Moore will suit up for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who drafted him in the first round last month.

Alexander, who turns 24 on July 16, was an all-conference performer during his one season at Concord High School. He also earned an honorable mention on MaxPreps.com’s Freshman All-American Team and received an early scholarship offer from the Charlotte 49ers, which led several highly regarded private schools to seek his services. Alexander played his sophomore season for Charlotte’s Northside Christian Academy, and then he moved to Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy.

After a star-studded career at Creighton University in Nebraska, Alexander entered the 2020 NBA draft with a year of eligibility remaining, but no team chose him. The Phoenix Suns picked him up as a free agent, and Alexander impressed head coach Monty Williams – and especially star guard Devin Booker – enough in training camp that he was signed to a contract.

Alexander made his NBA debut on Dec. 27, 2000, and ultimately played in 15 games for the Suns, mostly when the outcome was a forgone conclusion. After Phoenix lost to Milwaukee in the NBA Finals that season, Alexander was waived despite having performed well in the 2021 NBA Summer League (11.2 points per game).

Failing to land another spot in the NBA, Alexander signed a two-year deal with Virtus Bologna, a highly regarded team in Italy, where he won a league championship. In February, though, Alexander and the club parted ways, and he signed with Pallacanestro Trieste, another Italian team.

Alexander is sharpening his skills with the Hornets, although he could still play in Italy next season if things don’t work out with Charlotte or another NBA club.

Moore is considered the most successful player in Cabarrus County history. Not only did he lead Cox Mill to a pair of state championships, he is the county’s all-time leading scorer among boys and its first McDonald’s All-American.

He went on to a decorated career at Duke University and became the first player in Cabarrus County history be chosen in the NBA draft when the Timberwolves acquired him after the Dallas Mavericks picked him 26th overall and traded his rights.

The 6-5, 220-pound Moore could contribute right away, especially on the defensive end, for the Timberwolves. Minnesota recently traded away its top perimeter defender, Patrick Beverley, in a deal that sent Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves. While Moore was a proven scorer during his junior year at Duke, where he averaged 13.4 points, Blue Devils’ coach Mike Krzyzewski often assigned the former Charger and his 7-foot wingspan to guard the opposing team’s top scorer.

The 20-year-old Moore and the Timberwolves open play tonight at 9 against the Denver Nuggets. The game will be carried on NBA TV. On Sunday at 9 p.m., they face the Memphis Grizzlies (ESPNU), and next Wednesday at 4 p.m. they meet the Milwaukee Bucks (NBA TV). Unless they get a chance to play for the championship, the Timberwolves complete summer-league play next Thursday at 9 p.m. against the Brooklyn Nets (ESPNU).

Moore will wear jersey No. 15. Moore’s familiar No. 0, which he wore at both Cox Mill and Duke, is owned by veteran Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell.

Alexander and the Hornets also begin summer-league action tonight, when they take on the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. (ESPN 2). The rest of their schedules is as follows: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. against the Los Angeles Lakers (NBA TV), next Wednesday at 5 p.m. versus the Cleveland Cavaliers (ESPNU), and next Thursday at 6 p.m. against the Chicago Bulls (ESPN 2).

Alexander is expected to wear jersey No. 51 for the Hornets.

Cabarrus County nearly had three players competing in Las Vegas.

Rayjon Tucker is a 24-year-old guard who was signed by the Milwaukee Bucks in April and was announced as a member of the team’s summer-league roster Tuesday morning. However, on Tuesday evening, the Bucks waived Tucker.

Tucker spent his freshman season of high school at Northwest Cabarrus before transferring to Northside Christian. He first played collegiately at Florida Gulf Coast and later moved on to Arkansas-Little Rock, where he averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and was named second-team All-Sun Belt Conference.

Tucker entered the NBA draft with a year of eligibility remaining but went undrafted. However, after he averaged double figures in the 2019 NBA summer league, the Bucks signed him to a free-agent contract.

Since then, Tucker has been signed and waived by several teams but has been able to show his high-flying skills in the G League, enabling him to sporadically earn regular-season minutes with four NBA squads: the Utah Jazz (20 games), Philadelphia 76ers (14), Denver Nuggets (three) and the Bucks (two).

The 6-3 Tucker is looking to join another squad before the summer league concludes.