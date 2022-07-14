PRO BASKETBALL: Ex-Northwest star Tucker wins Cabarrus tilt with effort against Cox Mill's Moore Jr.

Over the past three years, local sports fans have gotten accustomed to Cabarrus-vs.-Cabarrus matchups when Duke and Wendell Moore Jr. faced North Carolina and Leaky Black in some of college basketball’s biggest games.

The face-off took on a special appeal last spring, when the former Cox Mill High School teammates met in the Final Four.

On Wednesday, there was another Cabarrus-vs.-Cabarrus matchup, albeit less-ballyhooed than the annual battles between the state’s two favorite college teams.

That didn’t make it any less important for the two local participants: Moore and former Northwest Cabarrus standout Rayjon Tucker.

As both tried to secure their professional futures, although they are in different stages, it was Tucker who walked away with bragging rights, as his Milwaukee Bucks defeated Moore’s Minnesota Timberwolves, 87-75, in an NBA2K23 Summer League game in Las Vegas.

Tucker was the Bucks’ second-leading scorer with 14 points while adding five assists, three rebounds and one steal. Tucker had a strong shooting performance, going 5-for-7 from the field and knocking down three of his five 3-point attempts.

Moore, on the other hand, had his roughest shooting night of the summer. He made only three of his 11 shots and went 2-of-7 on 3-pointers.

Moore finished the night with 13 points – although five of them came in the final 1:36 of the game – and contributed two rebounds, two steals and two assists. He also helped himself mightily with sharp free-throw shooting, going 5-for-6 from the line.

The game was played at the University of Nevada Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center with a multitude of celebrities – from NBA superstar players and coaches to actors and stars from other sports – in the crowd.

The 6-foot-3 Tucker, a powerfully built athletic guard, got his first taste of the NBA in the 2019 after going undrafted out of Arkansas-Little Rock. He played summer-league ball for the Bucks that year, and he played well enough that they signed him to a contract.

However, the Bucks waived him a short time later, and since then, Tucker has been on a journeyman’s trek that has seen him play in 39 NBA regular-season games with four different teams – the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and the Bucks.

Tucker has also had brief stints with – but saw no court time – with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves. But when he’s been sent to the NBA’s G League, Tucker has been dominant, which has earned him numerous 10-day contracts.

Tucker is hoping to find a long-term home with the Bucks, who actually signed him to a contract in April before cutting days last week, before summer league began this year. However, he was able to join Milwaukee in Las Vegas, and he is making an impressive push.

On Wednesday, he handled the ball well and displayed a fluid jump shot, which was punctuated with his 60% effort from beyond the 3-point arc.

But he also reminded people what he is known for: jumping out of the gym.

In the final 40 seconds of the first half, Tucker rose high and swished a 3-pointer and then, after a teammate’s steal, caught an alley-oop pass from Lindell Wiggington, twisted mid-air and dunked the ball through the rim.

For Moore, who was chosen 26th overall in last month’s NBA draft, chances are good he’ll make the Timberwolves roster, or at least spend part of next season on their G League team. Moore is the first player in Cabarrus County history to hear his named called in the NBA draft, and last week he signed a four-year contract with the team worth $11.8 million.

The Bucks were scheduled to play their final summer-league game on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Minnesota was slated to face the Brooklyn Nets later Thursday night.

Ty-Shon Alexander

Three days after lighting up the NBA2K23 Summer League with 22 points on a scorching shooting performance, former Concord High School standout Ty-Shon Alexander had five points in the Charlotte Hornets’ 91-80 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Alexander came off the bench, as he did in the Hornets’ first two summer-league games, and made just two of nine field goals. He missed all six of his 3-point attempts but collected three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

It was a major change from Sunday night, when Alexander sank 44% of his 3-pointers and led the Hornets in scoring (22 points) and assists (six).

Instead, this night in Vegas belonged to Hornets rookie Bryce McGowens, who dazzled with 24 points by draining five of his six 3-point attempts while also going to basket and scoring with acrobatic moves.

Charlotte was set to play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.