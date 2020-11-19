PRO BASKETBALL: Ex-Spider Alexander wasn’t drafted but will be in NBA training camp

As the NBA’s 60-player, two-round draft wound down Wednesday night, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas had Alexander listed as one of the top three players available on the board. However, his name was never called.

It was an outcome that Alexander knew was a possibility when he declared for the NBA Draft with a year of college eligibility remaining after a productive 2019-20 season that saw him make the All-Big East first team and earn a spot as a third-team All-American by USA Today.

In a Zoom press conference with reporters, Alexander said he wouldn’t be deterred by the idea of signing a two-way deal if he wasn't chosen. He said he would be willing to work his way to the NBA, even if it meant it might take him a few years to climb through the ranks.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, there is a question this season about what G League competition will look like, or if it will even occur due to the pandemic. It’s possible, the paper said, that NBA teams could simply expand their rosters instead. Training camps are set to open in two weeks.

Phoenix is considered an upstart team in the NBA, with Monte Williams as coach and a backcourt that now includes another North Carolina native, Winston-Salem product Chris Paul, and rising star Devin Booker.